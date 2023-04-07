HATCHIE Releases Deluxe Album & Announces West Coast Tour Dates

Hatchie releases the digital deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed 2022 album Giving The World Away, featuring five new songs: "Rooftops (ft. Liam Benzvi)", "Nosedive", "Cast Aside", "Dream On (Country Girl)" and "The Rhythm (George Clanton Remix)."

The digital deluxe edition "embraces a '90s alternative jangle and lush, languid harmonies to become a highlight of an expanded project," Billboard explains and features fellow Australian Jay Watson (Tame Impala, GUM, Pond) on drums for "Rooftops (ft. Liam Benzvi)", "Cast Aside" and "Dream on Country (Country Girl)."

Hatchie's sophomore album, Giving The World Away, was released early in 2022 to widespread critical praise. "It's shoegaze, it's rave, it's late '90s mall-pop all at once, and [she] makes the combination seem completely natural," said The FADER.

Giving the World Away is a sprawling work. Featuring extensive input from long-time Hatchie collaborator Joe Agius, it takes the celestial, shimmering shoegaze and pop sensibilities of her earlier releases, but with the volume knob cranked up tenfold. Built out with percussion from Beach House drummer James Barone, its synthed-out, sonic opulence is more structured and ornate musically with traces of '90s trip-hop and acid house influences. The album was produced by Jorge Elbrecht with additional co-writing and production by Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro.

Along with the release of the digital deluxe, Hatchie has announced west coast tour dates kicking off in August in Port Townsend, WA and ending in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets will be available today via hatchie.net.

HATCHIE TOUR DATES

8/26 - Port Townsend, WA @ THING

8/28 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

8/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord*

8/31 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall*

9/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour*

*with support from Sea Lemon