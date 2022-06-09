HARTBEAT and Warner Chappell Music Announce Exclusive Music Publishing Partnership

Warner Chappell Music (WCM) and Kevin Hart's global multi-platform media company, HARTBEAT, today announced an exclusive music publishing partnership. Under the deal - a first of its kind for HARTBEAT - WCM will administer all of HARTBEAT's music composition copyrights, covering future programming as well as past works from shows like Die Hart and Hart to Heart.

WCM will also help build HARTBEAT's music catalog across HARTBEAT Studios, HARTBEAT Media and PULSE, in addition to providing creative support for a variety of music projects, and access to its songwriting talent and award-winning production music library.

WCM Senior Vice President of Creative Services, Ashley Winton, said: "This deal was made possible with the support of our Co-Chairs Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall, and we're all very proud that HARTBEAT is entrusting us as their first publishing partner. We have an exciting opportunity to not only administer their music, but also cultivate connections with our songwriters for future projects."

HARTBEAT President & Chief Distribution Officer, Jeff Clanagan, shared: "HARTBEAT is thrilled to partner with leading global publisher Warner Chappell Music to develop and build out a first-of-its-kind HARTBEAT music library. This partnership marks a pivotal moment for HARTBEAT as the company looks to build out its own music publishing arm as a part of our larger brand IP."

WCM President of North America, Ryan Press, added: "Kevin and I go way back having grown up in Philly together, and it's an honor to be able to help him build HARTBEAT's music publishing business from the ground-up. Expanding into music is a natural next step, and all of us at Warner Chappell are looking forward to working with him, Jeff, Bobby, and team to bring their creative vision to life."

HARTBEAT Studios is behind the financing, development and production of film and TV content at the intersection of comedy and culture; while HARTBEAT Media connects consumers around the world through events, gaming, music publishing, Web3 initiatives, and an expansive distribution network. PULSE serves as HARTBEAT's branded entertainment studio, and creative and cultural consultancy to top brands.

HARTBEAT was represented in the deal by Bobby Francis / Brand Engine Media, Law Offices of Daryl D. Jones P.C., and Ramo Law P.C.

Warner Chappell Music, the global music publishing company of Warner Music Group, is home to a wide array of legendary songwriters and a rich catalog of contemporary hits and influential standards. With offices in more than 20 countries, Warner Chappell provides deep expertise across a range of creative services and the most innovative opportunities for songwriters and copyright holders.

Warner Chappell, which has a history dating back more than 200 years, currently publishes and administers music from A-Lin, Angèle, Anderson .Paak, Apache 207, Ava Max, Aya Nakamura, Bruno Mars, Capital Bra, Celeste, Chris Jeday, CJ, Cole Porter, Dan + Shay, Dave, David Bowie, Duran Duran, El Guincho, Fraser T. Smith, Gamble and Huff, Gene Autry Music Group catalog, George Gershwin, George Michael, Grateful Dead, Jasmine Sokko, Jesse & Joy, Justin Tranter, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Kevin Yi, Kool & the Gang, Led Zeppelin, Lin Xi, Lizzo, Madonna, MNEK, Oscar Holter, Pablo Alborán, Pop Smoke, Quincy Jones, Rauw Alejandro, RAYE, Stormzy, Summer Walker, Ta-You Lo, Thomas Rhett, and Tones and I, among many others.

Founded by Kevin Hart, HARTBEAT is the global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together.

HARTBEAT delivers comedy through its three divisions: HARTBEAT Studios, which finances, develops and produces innovative content; HARTBEAT Media, which connects with consumers around the world through events and the company's expansive distribution network; and PULSE, the company's branded entertainment studio that serves as a creative and cultural consultancy to brand. HARTBEAT's flagship consumer brand, the LOL! Network, reaches audiences across its O&O social media, audio, and OTT partners.

Led by an award-winning team, HARTBEAT is a valuable partner to the biggest entertainment companies, platforms and brands in the world, driving cultural currency and generating sales, subscriptions, buzz, and conversation with some of the most coveted audiences.