HARRISON Shares New Single with Kadhja Bonet & Instrumental Track

Feb. 08, 2023  

JUNO and Polaris-nominated jazz and R&B producer, composer and musician Harrison teases a forthcoming album with two new singles. His first new releases of 2023 are "Float" featuring the remarkable Kadhja Bonet, and a meditative instrumental titled "A View From The Sky."

Both tracks demonstrate the evolution of Harrison's sound since releasing his first two JUNO-nominated albums, as well as his recent composition work on video games (Nintendo Switch's LOUD) and commercials (NERF, Play-Doh). The cartoon-inspired single artwork was designed by illustrator Elijah Watson aka spacehose and the visualizers for each single were animated by Jeremy White.

"Float" and "A View From The Sky" follow a string of standout songs Harrison released between 2021 and 2022. Last year's "Outta This World" marked another collaborative effort with JUNO Award-winning and fellow Toronto and RCA-signed artist, TOBi. Additionally, Harrison released captivating instrumental singles, "Around You" and "Like When We Were Kids," which saw over 3 million combined global streams.

At only 27, Harrison has accomplished more than many artists twice his age, all while not being afraid to take himself too seriously. After getting his start making beats and putting sample-heavy songs on Soundcloud, he found a following and global community of like-minded producers and collaborators including Ryan Hemsworth, Star Slinger and more.

With two critically acclaimed albums to his name, 2016's JUNO Award-nominated Checkpoint Titanium and 2018's Apricity, his versatility has lead to him producing for some of Canada's most boundary-pushing artists including al l i e, Daniela Andrade, DijahSB, Sean Leon, and TOBi.



ALTER BRIDGE Announce May Headline Tour Dates With Sevendust Photo
ALTER BRIDGE Announce May Headline Tour Dates With Sevendust
With their new single “Holiday” currently in the Top 30 at Active Rock radio and a bunch of recent sold-out U.S. tour dates, acclaimed rockers Alter Bridge are announcing a May run of headline tour dates in support of their recent album Pawns & Kings. The 2023 Pawns & Kings US Tour will be adding nine new stops to the tour.
Chiiild Unveils Latest Track Antidote From New Album Photo
Chiiild Unveils Latest Track 'Antidote' From New Album
Chiiild first announced Better Luck in the Next Life with the release of his single “Bon Voyage.” The track offered a first glimpse into the album, which serves as an in-depth exploration of creative freedom, personal equilibrium, and a return home. Chiiild followed this up by releasing his next single “You Get Me (A Final Word).'
Louis Tomlinsons ALL OF THOSE VOICE to Come to Theaters in March Photo
Louis Tomlinson's ALL OF THOSE VOICE to Come to Theaters in March
Louis Tomlinson has has announced the cinema release date and ticketing details for his highly-anticipated and emotive documentary film, All Of Those Voices. In partnership with 78 Productions, Trafalgar Releasing will bring All Of Those Voices to cinemas worldwide on Wednesday, March 22 for a limited time only.
Shy Martin Reveals Details of Her Debut Album Late Night Thoughts Photo
Shy Martin Reveals Details of Her Debut Album 'Late Night Thoughts'
Rising Swedish pop act shy martin (Sara Hjellström) unveils the release date of her debut album late night thoughts and releases the project’s title track and its accompanying lyric video. At the end of 2022, shy released the first single off of her highly anticipated album, “wish I didn’t know you” along with an accompanying official video.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music SessionHailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session
February 7, 2023

Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.
Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'
February 7, 2023

While FACS are a heavy band, they don’t necessarily feel like one— Case’s fluttering, melodic guitar lines are buoyed by the insistent, underlying pulse of an expert rhythm section. Bassist Alianna Kalaba, who stepped in for founding member Jonathan Van Herik in 2018, makes her amicable last stand here with the group.
THE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in AprilTHE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in April
February 7, 2023

The Jim Henson Company comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me).
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 LineupFoo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
February 7, 2023

Sea.Hear.Now announces an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more. Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey’s Rob Kelly and more.
Audra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE FilmAudra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE Film
February 7, 2023

Audra McDonald and Myles Frost have joined the cast of Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film Caste: The Origins of our Discontents. The pair will join the previously announced Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Connie Nielsen, and Jon Bernthal.
