HARRISON Shares New Single with Kadhja Bonet & Instrumental Track

JUNO and Polaris-nominated jazz and R&B producer, composer and musician Harrison teases a forthcoming album with two new singles. His first new releases of 2023 are "Float" featuring the remarkable Kadhja Bonet, and a meditative instrumental titled "A View From The Sky."

Both tracks demonstrate the evolution of Harrison's sound since releasing his first two JUNO-nominated albums, as well as his recent composition work on video games (Nintendo Switch's LOUD) and commercials (NERF, Play-Doh). The cartoon-inspired single artwork was designed by illustrator Elijah Watson aka spacehose and the visualizers for each single were animated by Jeremy White.

"Float" and "A View From The Sky" follow a string of standout songs Harrison released between 2021 and 2022. Last year's "Outta This World" marked another collaborative effort with JUNO Award-winning and fellow Toronto and RCA-signed artist, TOBi. Additionally, Harrison released captivating instrumental singles, "Around You" and "Like When We Were Kids," which saw over 3 million combined global streams.

At only 27, Harrison has accomplished more than many artists twice his age, all while not being afraid to take himself too seriously. After getting his start making beats and putting sample-heavy songs on Soundcloud, he found a following and global community of like-minded producers and collaborators including Ryan Hemsworth, Star Slinger and more.

With two critically acclaimed albums to his name, 2016's JUNO Award-nominated Checkpoint Titanium and 2018's Apricity, his versatility has lead to him producing for some of Canada's most boundary-pushing artists including al l i e, Daniela Andrade, DijahSB, Sean Leon, and TOBi.