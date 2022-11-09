HARDY Wins Songwriter of the Year at the 2022 BMI Country Awards

Adding to an arsenal of accolades and what American Songwriter calls "the makings of a songwriting legend," 12-time chart-topping lyricist HARDY was awarded the coveted Songwriter of the Year award at last night's BMI Country Awards.

Already the reigning 2022 ACM Songwriter of the Year and the 2022 AIMP Songwriter of the Year, HARDY's "handle on modern vernacular that's second to none" (Nashville Lifestyles) has changed the face of modern country music, earning him a reputation as "one of Nashville's most trusted songwriters" (MusicRow).

"When I heard that I had won this award - this is very recently, and a true story - my first though was just, 'I'm so glad that I'm with BMI...'" HARDY said in his acceptance, "Because it's the only way I would every beat Ashley Gorley at anything."

"I want to thank every songwriter in this room - Casey Beathard, Ashley...I see so many people in here tonight that took a chance on me when I had nothing. You guys saw something in me and gave me a shot as a songwriter because you thought that something I was doing as a writer had a little meat on its bone. You have no idea how much that fueled my fire and how much that inspired me to know that what I was doing was something worth believing in."

"I want to thank BMI so much for being here for me every single step of the way, for introducing me to some of my favorite collaborators that I still write with to this day. For creating opportunities for me that helped advance my songwriting career. I can honestly say without a doubt that I don't know where I would be in this town if that 19-year-old kid wouldn't have walked into this building and blindly signed. Thank you so, so much."

Tonight, HARDY hits the CMA Awards stage for the first time, performing Top 25 single "wait in the truck" with collaborator Lainey Wilson, and is nominated for three awards: New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year ("Sand In My Boots"), and Musical Event of the Year ("Beers On Me").

ABOUT HARDY

Big Loud Records' heavy hitter HARDY has never been just one thing. Uncaging his next chapter on January 20, 2023, HARDY will introduce the mockingbird & THE CROW, his dichotomous, 17-track sophomore album and the follow up to 2020 debut, A ROCK.

HARDY is the reigning ACM Songwriter of the Year, the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year, and a two-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year, additionally nominated for New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards.

One of CRS' 2021 New Faces of Country Music and a two-time CMA Triple Play award recipient, the pride of Philadelphia, Miss. has earned his reputation as "a breakout in the making," (HITS) and "a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive" (American Songwriter). HARDY has written 12 #1 singles since 2018, including his own double platinum #1 single "ONE BEER" feat. Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson, and chart-topping Dierks Bentley + BRELAND collaboration, "Beers On Me."

He's previously toured with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, and more, and will embark on his own SOLD-OUT headlining Wall to Wall Tour this winter, before launching the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour in 2023.