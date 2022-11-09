HARDY Wins Songwriter of the Year at the 2022 BMI Country Awards
Tonight, HARDY hits the CMA Awards stage for the first time.
Adding to an arsenal of accolades and what American Songwriter calls "the makings of a songwriting legend," 12-time chart-topping lyricist HARDY was awarded the coveted Songwriter of the Year award at last night's BMI Country Awards.
Already the reigning 2022 ACM Songwriter of the Year and the 2022 AIMP Songwriter of the Year, HARDY's "handle on modern vernacular that's second to none" (Nashville Lifestyles) has changed the face of modern country music, earning him a reputation as "one of Nashville's most trusted songwriters" (MusicRow).
"When I heard that I had won this award - this is very recently, and a true story - my first though was just, 'I'm so glad that I'm with BMI...'" HARDY said in his acceptance, "Because it's the only way I would every beat Ashley Gorley at anything."
"I want to thank every songwriter in this room - Casey Beathard, Ashley...I see so many people in here tonight that took a chance on me when I had nothing. You guys saw something in me and gave me a shot as a songwriter because you thought that something I was doing as a writer had a little meat on its bone. You have no idea how much that fueled my fire and how much that inspired me to know that what I was doing was something worth believing in."
"I want to thank BMI so much for being here for me every single step of the way, for introducing me to some of my favorite collaborators that I still write with to this day. For creating opportunities for me that helped advance my songwriting career. I can honestly say without a doubt that I don't know where I would be in this town if that 19-year-old kid wouldn't have walked into this building and blindly signed. Thank you so, so much."
Tonight, HARDY hits the CMA Awards stage for the first time, performing Top 25 single "wait in the truck" with collaborator Lainey Wilson, and is nominated for three awards: New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year ("Sand In My Boots"), and Musical Event of the Year ("Beers On Me").
ABOUT HARDY
Big Loud Records' heavy hitter HARDY has never been just one thing. Uncaging his next chapter on January 20, 2023, HARDY will introduce the mockingbird & THE CROW, his dichotomous, 17-track sophomore album and the follow up to 2020 debut, A ROCK.
HARDY is the reigning ACM Songwriter of the Year, the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year, and a two-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year, additionally nominated for New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards.
One of CRS' 2021 New Faces of Country Music and a two-time CMA Triple Play award recipient, the pride of Philadelphia, Miss. has earned his reputation as "a breakout in the making," (HITS) and "a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive" (American Songwriter). HARDY has written 12 #1 singles since 2018, including his own double platinum #1 single "ONE BEER" feat. Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson, and chart-topping Dierks Bentley + BRELAND collaboration, "Beers On Me."
He's previously toured with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, and more, and will embark on his own SOLD-OUT headlining Wall to Wall Tour this winter, before launching the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour in 2023.
From This Author - Michael Major
November 9, 2022
Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter Mike Ryan made his Opry debut last night fulfilling a major career milestone. Surrounded by members of his family and closest friends, Mike took the Opry stage and performed two of his previously released songs 'Dear Country Music' and 'Damn Good Goodbye.”
Raging Fyah and Josie Wales to Release 'One Day Soon'
November 9, 2022
Sharing the feelings of a man in love, “One Day Soon” weaves together the vision a man has for his love interest, giving reassurance that a life together is the way forward. The groups latest single is a refreshing love song that blends the sounds of contemporary modern reggae with the legendary toasting vocals of the veteran Josey Wales.
Tank and the Bangas Team Up With Earthgang for 'Communion in My Cup' Remix
November 9, 2022
Best New Artist Grammy nominees Tank and The Bangas team up with acclaimed hip-hop duo EARTHGANG for a remix of their track, “Communion In My Cup.” In addition, the band continues to take their lauded live show on the road this year, including a residency at New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club.
Leyla Blue Releases New Single 'Jane Doe'
November 9, 2022
A collaboration with multi-instrumentalist phenom, MAIKA and Joe Kirkland (Blackbear, Dua Lipa, Maroon 5), “Jane Doe” is the first of three singles to be released in the next five months leading to a full length project. In addition, Blue has a headlining run routed for March 2023 with supporting slots being confirmed for Summer 2023.
Benjamin Dakota Rogers Announces New Album 'Paint Horse'
November 9, 2022
Rogers’ unvarnished sound began receiving attention on TikTok earlier this year where acoustic videos of songs from the upcoming album, 'John Came Home' and 'Blackjack County Chain,' have amassed well over 12 million views. He has also shared a new single from the 13-track set, “Arlo,” which is available to stream on all platforms.