HANK Releases 'Call Me Hank (Deluxe)' EP & Shares 'Guilt Trip'

Hank is the solo project of multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter Sara L’Abriola and Call Me Hank (Deluxe) is out today.

After releasing their debut EP late last year, Hank decided they had more to say and the result is an even more fleshed-out Deluxe EP that highlights the depth of the original 5 song EP release.

The Deluxe edition breathes fresh life to the musician's debut EP with live and acoustic recordings as well as 2 remixes. Hank has quickly become the artists’ artist with early co-signs from Gus Dapperton, Maya Hawke, Del Water Gap, Samia, and Claud.

Now, Call Me Hank (Deluxe) offers a chance for those who missed this exciting collection of songs the first time around to rediscover the songwriting and lyrical genius that is Hank.

On the EP, Hank shares: “These five songs describe coming to terms with my child-like tendencies prompted by the feelings of an ending relationship as well as my acceptance to the ultimate, universal truth that some things are not meant to be. ‘Call Me Hank’ was written by asking myself to explore my ability to step outside my identity in order to process jealousy, anger, pain, and sadness—and the experiences that come with those emotions.”

Call Me Hank (Deluxe) EP was announced alongside Side B track, “All for You (Baby) (nickname jos Remix),” which followed previous stand-alone singles, “BUGS” and the upbeat pop banger “Good Guy Hard Life.” Both songs were the first pieces of new material since the release of, Call Me Hank, late last year.

Call Me Hank is equally indebted to Brill Building pop and ultra-processed hyperpop—is a prepossessing coming-of-age snapshot. Questions of sobriety, pronouns, maturity, and empathy show L’Abriola wrestling with who they are in real time. At 24, they wonder if they are ready to grow up and settle down or if they are too young to feel so old? Is staying sober the best way to deal with a problem, or should she rush out of that party house for “a shot and a beer”?

Can a very hard break-up be a new beginning when it only feels like the end? In 16 minutes, Call Me Hank convincingly poses decades of questions threaded together by a single experiential credo: You gotta live to find out, man.