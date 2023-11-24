HAMILTON Alum Deejay Young Releases New Single

Former Hamilton Angelica Tour cast member, two-time Broadway Award winning actor, & four-time Independent Music Award winning singer-songwriter DEEJAY YOUNG releases his first single in three years, "Without You".

Young has had the whirlwind of a year, having wrapped his four year tenure with the first National Tour of the hit-Broadway musical, HAMILTON this summer, then impressing the all-star coaches with a three-chair turn & swooning audiences on NBC's The Voice, ultimately joining John Legend's team on the show.

After his last U.S. iTunes Top 5 charting album, PRIMITIVE in 2020, he finally has jumped back into releasing original music & has released his first studio solo single in three years, titled "Without You".

The new track, (Produced by G3K Productions & Mixed by 3625 Productions), is a sonically vibrant, soulful mesh of Pop/R&B that's sure to get you in the feels, as its premise is about longing for being with the one person you love & can't live without.

Young hopes his fresh new sound resonates with his fans, new & old, & is in currently in the process of recording his new album. Stay tuned for more updates from Deejay Young, as it seems his momentum is far from slowing down!

"WITHOUT YOU" is now available on all digital outlets worldwide, including iTunes.

More on Deejay Young : Young has several albums: "The Rebirth" (2013), an award-winning EP, "Unplugged" (2016), studio album PRIMITIVE (2020) & live album The Primitive Sessions: Live (2021) both debuted on the Top 10 R&B/Soul US Albums "charts & Holiday album, "An Unplugged Christmas" was an Amazon Music Top Holiday Albums seller upon release.

For his recorded works, Young has garnered 4 Independent Music Awards & 2 Contemporary Acapella Recording Awards. Memorable Credits: HAMILTON (1st Nat'l), "Rat Pack Lounge", "I Left My Heart: A Salute to Tony Bennett", "HAIRSPRAY" (Broadway World Award - Best Actor in a Musical, Tampa Bay Theatre Award - Best Featured Actor in a Musical), RENT (BWW Award, Best Featured Actor), Ain't Misbehavin' (BWW Nomination, Best Featured Actor).