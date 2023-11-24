HAMILTON Alum Deejay Young Releases New Single

"WITHOUT YOU" is now available on all digital outlets worldwide, including iTunes.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video

HAMILTON Alum Deejay Young Releases New Single

Former Hamilton Angelica Tour cast member, two-time Broadway Award winning actor, & four-time Independent Music Award winning singer-songwriter DEEJAY YOUNG releases his first single in three years, "Without You".

Young has had the whirlwind of a year, having wrapped his four year tenure with the first National Tour of the hit-Broadway musical, HAMILTON this summer, then impressing the all-star coaches with a three-chair turn & swooning audiences on NBC's The Voice, ultimately joining John Legend's team on the show.

After his last U.S. iTunes Top 5 charting album, PRIMITIVE in 2020, he finally has jumped back into releasing original music & has released his first studio solo single in three years, titled "Without You".

The new track, (Produced by G3K Productions & Mixed by 3625 Productions), is a sonically vibrant, soulful mesh of Pop/R&B that's sure to get you in the feels, as its premise is about longing for being with the one person you love & can't live without.

Young hopes his fresh new sound resonates with his fans, new & old, & is in currently in the process of recording his new album. Stay tuned for more updates from Deejay Young, as it seems his momentum is far from slowing down!

"WITHOUT YOU" is now available on all digital outlets worldwide, including iTunes.

More on Deejay Young : Young has several albums: "The Rebirth" (2013), an award-winning EP, "Unplugged" (2016), studio album PRIMITIVE (2020) & live album The Primitive Sessions: Live (2021) both debuted on the Top 10 R&B/Soul US Albums "charts & Holiday album, "An Unplugged Christmas" was an Amazon Music Top Holiday Albums seller upon release.

For his recorded works, Young has garnered 4 Independent Music Awards & 2 Contemporary Acapella Recording Awards. Memorable Credits: HAMILTON (1st Nat'l), "Rat Pack Lounge", "I Left My Heart: A Salute to Tony Bennett", "HAIRSPRAY" (Broadway World Award - Best Actor in a Musical, Tampa Bay Theatre Award - Best Featured Actor in a Musical), RENT (BWW Award, Best Featured Actor), Ain't Misbehavin' (BWW Nomination, Best Featured Actor).



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
aespa Unwrap Jingle Bell Rock Cover Photo
aespa Unwrap 'Jingle Bell Rock' Cover

Getting into the spirit of the season, global pop sensation aespa excitedly unwraps a brand new cover of the classic “Jingle Bell Rock,” out now via Warner Records. The group breathes new life into this holiday staple, infusing it with their own spark, style, and soul. Watch the video for the cover now!

2
Video: Tom Gabriel Warriors Triumph of Death Release Messiah Visual Photo
Video: Tom Gabriel Warrior's Triumph of Death Release 'Messiah' Visual

Hellhammer's 'Messiah' marks the earliest collaboration between the band's founder, Tom Gabriel Warrior, and his then new friend (and future Hellhammer bassist) Martin Eric Ain, in late 1983. While Warrior wrote the music, Ain and Warrior co-wrote the lyrics. Watch the new music video now!

3
Kid Koi Releases New Single LA Photo
Kid Koi Releases New Single 'LA'

Following his previous hit, “Ooh La La,” Kid Koi once again proves his versatility by delving into an introspective narrative, blending pop, hip-hop, R&B, folk, and indie rock in a composition that resonates with depth. “LA” was written by Sota Koike and produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Jean-Luc McMurtry at VLV Media & Records.

4
Vexillarys New Album Horror in Dub to Release in 2024 Photo
Vexillary's New Album 'Horror in Dub' to Release in 2024

After teasing the album with its three compelling singles, Vexillary finally unleashes his third full-length effort, Horror in Dub. The compelling electronic outing seamlessly blends techno, dark wave, and dub-tinted bass music, to present a deep dive into the realm of eerie horror while maintaining haunting beauty.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HADESTOWN