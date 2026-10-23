HAFFWAY Releases New Track WHERE TO HIDE
The folkternative artist recorded the track live in one take at a Norwegian seaside studio.
HAFFWAY, the artist project of songwriter/producer/engineer Sam Westhoff, has released his latest track, 'Where To Hide.' Listen here.
'I grew up on folk music. Hell, a lot of what I write and produce with other artists is folk music…that sound of your pops throwing a lighter on coal that's been soaking in lighter fluid for an hour while hearing John Denver play over the transistor radio while your feet are covered in mud and you've written 8 words of your 3,000-word essay that's due the next morning. That kind of folk music,' shared HAFFWAY of the echoing, solo-written track.
Evoking the organic spirit of the Norwegian seaside studio where it was born, the song was recorded live in one take. 'Alberto Sewald, our engineer, recorded it with such excellence that, when I listened back, I felt I could never dare to recreate the moment. Music is funny and we are all lucky to call it our job. Every now and then you capture a moment where adults with mortgages and medical bills become kids again. The song, rather heavy and existential, for some reason gave us the space to become kids and, frankly, jam. Hope you love it,' said HAFFWAY.
The track follows 'Wind Up,' HAFFWAY's first original release since his debut album, Wither, arrived in 2025. He is currently working on the sophomore follow-up, with more to be revealed soon.
HAFFWAY blends cinematic folk, alternative soul, and raw storytelling into what he calls 'folkternative.' When Westhoff isn't touring or making his next record for HAFFWAY, he spends his time writing and producing for artists such as Noah Kahan, Shaboozey, Dermot Kennedy, Matt Maeson, and up-and-coming artists including Buffalo Traffic Jam, The Bends, Bo Staloch, Josie Edwards, and others. His work appears on Kennedy's and Kahan's most recent albums, including with creative credits on The Great Divide standouts 'Doors,' 'Deny, Deny, Deny,' 'Paid Time Off,' and more.
Photo Credit: Abi Westhoff
Photo Credit: Abi Westhoff
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