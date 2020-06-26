H3nry Thr!ll Releases 'Concentrating' Video

US youngster H3nry Thr!ll continues to build on his rising profile within the realm of EDM with brand new single 'Concentrating', out now on global release.

Watch the video below!

The sixth track to come from Thr!ll in as many months, 'Concentrating' is a hard-hitting slice of G-house that comes complete with its own mind-bending lyric video. The production kicks off with a sinister, lurking bass line that snarls in the lower reaches of the composition, top end synth notes hanging in the upper regions like lit flares reaching out through the gloom. Rolling, tripping percussion rails up against FX-heavy stabs, the single's seductive vocal sleazing in and out between bars.

"I feel like this track takes over the entire 'H3nry Thr!ll' sound," Thr!ll commented. "I worked really hard on this track to bring my underground vibes to a more melodic record."

The past half-year has seen Thr!ll begin to emerge as one to watch out of a new generation of young US producers. With support from the likes of Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, Zonderling, Sleepy Tom, Anna Lunoe, BIJOU and more, the teenager has also found himself featured on key G-House and EDM playlists including EDM Sauce's 'New EDM 2020', Cat Dealers' 'Cat House Sessions' and DND Records' 'Locked Up House 2020'.

For more information on set times and everything else H3NRY THR!LL, visit www.henrythrill.com.

