Gwyn Releases New Single 'USE'

The centerpiece of her upcoming mixtape, '130K across the highway,' the track effortlessly blends nostalgia with a modern edge.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Australian alt-pop sensation Gwyn unveils her bold feminist anthem, 'USE,' available now across platforms.

Inspired by those who exploit relationships for professional gain, 'USE' captures the rebellious spirit of 2000s teen movies and channels unapologetic female rage. The centerpiece of her upcoming mixtape, '130K across the highway,' the track effortlessly blends nostalgia with a modern edge. Gwyn's vocals soar over lush guitar riffs and an edgy synth backdrop, echoing the style of alt-pop powerhouses like Olivia Rodrigo, Maisie Peters, Brooke Alexx, Taylor Swift, and Avril Lavigne.

Sharing more behind the song's inspiration, Gwyn says, "This song is my take on feminism. It all started with someone I know in real life who's using guys to get ahead at work and grow her network. I mean, that's not really what feminism is about, right? It's all about women being just as capable as men. Then, I found out she reached out to my film crew and totally ripped off my music video. This got me thinking about how modern our society really is and what being a feminist really means."

Hailing from Sydney, Australia, Gwyn is a singer-songwriter/producer known for her captivating blend of electronic, pop, and rock music. With a background in classical piano and a love for pop developed in Hong Kong, Gwyn's musical journey has led her to create original material that resonates with listeners. Since debuting in 2019 with the release of her single 'Feel,' Gwyn has gained airplay on Triple J and FBi Radio in Australia, as well as placements on popular Spotify Editorial Playlists such as Beats & Rhymes, HYPE and +852 Rising. Her powerful vocals and relatable lyrics showcase her growth as an artist, making her one to watch in the music industry.

Check out her latest single, 'USE,' here!



