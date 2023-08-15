Gunship Serve Up New Song 'Taste Like Venom'

Synthwave pioneers Gunship— comprised of Dan Haigh, Alex Westaway and Alex Gingell — have unveiled the second single taken from their hotly anticipated third album UNICORN, due to be released September 29th. ‘Taste Like Venom’ is a turbo charged pop song in the band’s signature synthwave style.

The accompanying animated music video, directed by Maciej Drabik, is a romantic adventure set deep inside the imagined, unexplored dark streets of the 1986 classic arcade game, Out Run.

Gunship offer a window into the wider lives of the infamous racing couple from Sega’s seminal game, allowing fans to join the previously 2D characters on a ‘True Romance’-style, high octane adventure. Typically known solely for the pixelated view of the back of their heads, Gunship explore what this racing couple does between races.

Gunship invites their listeners to celebrate the power of imagination on forthcoming album Unicorn. Named after the international icon of fantasy and imagination, it’s emblazoned with the tagline “Imagination Is A Weapon”. The trio's trademark, synth-laden atmosphere and transportative soundscapes have continued to evolve to include more rock, industrial, and EDM influences, and allow the listener to revel in an alternative reality on a 14-track electric thrill ride. Pre-order it here.

Unicorn boasts a diverse array of special guests, who each bring something different to the project. Collaborators include: John Carpenter, Gavin Rossdale (Bush), Dave Lombardo (Slayer), Carpenter Brut, Timmy Cappello (Lost Boys, Tina Turner, Ringo Starr), Health, Tyler Bates (John Wick, Guardians of the Galaxy etc), Lights, Power Glove, Charlie Simpson, Britta Philips (Jem), and Milkie Way (Wargasm).

‘Taste Like Venom’ follows last month’s ‘Monster In Paradise’, which reached no.1 in the UK & US iTunes electronic charts, as well as supporting the upcoming album Unicorn to no.1 in the pre-sales charts. The cyberpunk track saw the band joined by a host of hard-hitting collaborators including the saxman Tim Cappello, electro-punk artist Milkie Way, film composer and guitarist Tyler Bates and Slayer’s legendary percussionist Dave Lombardo.

The visual sees the cinematic worlds of Blade Runner and The Terminator collide amidst a sprawling dystopian metropolis. What would it be like to attend a rock show in a dystopian cyberpunk world?