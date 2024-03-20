Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival Expands 2024 Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival has added Tony Trischka's EarlJam: A Tribute to Earl Scruggs, Le Vent du Nord, and Missy Raines and Allegheny to its jam-packed 2024 lineup. Returning to the idyllic grounds of Walsh Farm in Oak Hill, NY, July 17-21, the 24th installment of the beloved bluegrass gathering promises an unforgettable weekend featuring a treasure trove of first-time guests as well as familiar Grey Fox veterans.

Among this year's docket are multiple GRAMMY winners Del McCoury Band and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, GRAMMY nominees The Steeldrivers and Yonder Mountain String Band, and dozens more. Tickets are on sale now via the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival website. See below for a complete lineup, ticket information, and more.

Dry Branch Fire Squad, the festival's longtime host outfit, will once again deliver top-notch entertainment and storytelling throughout the weekend, while newly minted artist-in-residence Della Mae are poised for a number of enthralling cameos across several stages. Also appearing at the 24th annual Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival will be GRAMMY-nominated, three-time IBMA-winning all-star female supergroup Sister Sadie, Celtic-rock sensation SCYTHIAN, singer-songwriter and guitarist Charlie Parr, decorated multi-instrumentalist Brennen Leigh, and numerous others.

Committed to uplifting fresh and noteworthy voices alongside their legacy counterparts, Grey Fox is proud to share its 2024 class of Emerging Artists––hand-selected from dozens of applicants from around the globe––including trailblazing South Korean bluegrass group Country GongBang (the most recent recipient of the IBMA International Band Performance Grant Program), plus The Clements Brothers, Into The Fog, The Cross-Eyed Possum, Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light, Mild Goose Chase, and graduates of the American Roots Music Program at Berklee College of Music.

Each year, Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival offers a distinct experience unlike any other. Now in its third consecutive decade of operation, music lovers from every corner of the U.S., Canada, and beyond look forward to savoring the magic of the weekend with first-rate musical performances and unique collaborations, jamming, campsite reunions, dancing, and crafts, all beneath a breathtaking horizon.

Known for its diverse array of on-site activities––both official and off-the-cuff––including music and dance workshops, family-friendly entertainment, a songwriting lab, yoga, meditation, and multicultural culinary vendors––Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival is the ultimate getaway for people of all ages, backgrounds, and interests.

Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival––an annual gathering of bluegrass, newgrass, and roots music––celebrates its 24th year this July 17-21 in Oak Hill, NY. Single-Day and Weekend passes are on sale now. Camping gates open Wednesday, July 17 at 7am. Day gates open at 7am Thursday through Sunday.

Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival 2024 Lineup

Hosted by Dry Branch Fire Squad

Della Mae (Artist-in-Residence)

Del McCoury Band

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Tony Trischka's EarlJam: A Tribute to Earl Scruggs

Yonder Mountain String Band

The Steeldrivers

Hawktail

The Travelin' McCourys

The Gibson Brothers

Sister Sadie

I Draw Slow (Ireland)

Shadowgrass

Sam Grisman Project

Wyatt Ellis

Darol Anger & Bruce Molsky

Charlie Parr

The Mammals

SCYTHIAN

Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

Missy Raines and Allegheny

Pine Leaf Boys

Charm City Junction

Casey Driessen's Red Shoe Stringjam

Brennen Leigh

The Faux Paws

Joe Newberry

Le Vent du Nord (Montréal, CA)

Twisted Pine

Mike+Ruthy (of The Mammals)

Pictrola

Zoe & Cloyd

Unspoken Tradition

John, Trish & Quickstep

Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys

Mark Gamsjager & The Lustre Kings

Mild Goose Chase

Niamh Parsons & Graham Dunne (Dublin, IE)

Country GongBang (Korea)

The Cross-Eyed Possum

Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light

Into The Fog

The Clements Brothers

Berklee American Roots Music Showcase