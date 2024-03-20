Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival Expands 2024 Lineup

Returning to the idyllic grounds of Walsh Farm in Oak Hill, NY, July 17-21.
Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival has added Tony Trischka's EarlJam: A Tribute to Earl Scruggs, Le Vent du Nord, and Missy Raines and Allegheny to its jam-packed 2024 lineup. Returning to the idyllic grounds of Walsh Farm in Oak Hill, NY, July 17-21, the 24th installment of the beloved bluegrass gathering promises an unforgettable weekend featuring a treasure trove of first-time guests as well as familiar Grey Fox veterans.
Among this year's docket are multiple GRAMMY winners Del McCoury Band and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, GRAMMY nominees The Steeldrivers and Yonder Mountain String Band, and dozens more. Tickets are on sale now via the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival website. See below for a complete lineup, ticket information, and more.
Dry Branch Fire Squad, the festival's longtime host outfit, will once again deliver top-notch entertainment and storytelling throughout the weekend, while newly minted artist-in-residence Della Mae are poised for a number of enthralling cameos across several stages. Also appearing at the 24th annual Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival will be GRAMMY-nominated, three-time IBMA-winning all-star female supergroup Sister Sadie, Celtic-rock sensation SCYTHIAN, singer-songwriter and guitarist Charlie Parr, decorated multi-instrumentalist Brennen Leigh, and numerous others.
Committed to uplifting fresh and noteworthy voices alongside their legacy counterparts, Grey Fox is proud to share its 2024 class of Emerging Artists––hand-selected from dozens of applicants from around the globe––including trailblazing South Korean bluegrass group Country GongBang (the most recent recipient of the IBMA International Band Performance Grant Program), plus The Clements Brothers, Into The Fog, The Cross-Eyed Possum, Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light, Mild Goose Chase, and graduates of the American Roots Music Program at Berklee College of Music.
Each year, Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival offers a distinct experience unlike any other. Now in its third consecutive decade of operation, music lovers from every corner of the U.S., Canada, and beyond look forward to savoring the magic of the weekend with first-rate musical performances and unique collaborations, jamming, campsite reunions, dancing, and crafts, all beneath a breathtaking horizon.
Known for its diverse array of on-site activities––both official and off-the-cuff––including music and dance workshops, family-friendly entertainment, a songwriting lab, yoga, meditation, and multicultural culinary vendors––Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival is the ultimate getaway for people of all ages, backgrounds, and interests.
Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival––an annual gathering of bluegrass, newgrass, and roots music––celebrates its 24th year this July 17-21 in Oak Hill, NY. Single-Day and Weekend passes are on sale now. Camping gates open Wednesday, July 17 at 7am. Day gates open at 7am Thursday through Sunday.
Hosted by Dry Branch Fire Squad
Della Mae (Artist-in-Residence)
Del McCoury Band
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Tony Trischka's EarlJam: A Tribute to Earl Scruggs
Yonder Mountain String Band
The Steeldrivers
Hawktail
The Travelin' McCourys
The Gibson Brothers
Sister Sadie
I Draw Slow (Ireland)
Shadowgrass
Sam Grisman Project
Wyatt Ellis
Darol Anger & Bruce Molsky
Charlie Parr
The Mammals
SCYTHIAN
Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
Missy Raines and Allegheny
Pine Leaf Boys
Charm City Junction
Casey Driessen's Red Shoe Stringjam
Brennen Leigh
The Faux Paws
Joe Newberry
Le Vent du Nord (Montréal, CA)
Twisted Pine
Mike+Ruthy (of The Mammals)
Pictrola
Zoe & Cloyd
Unspoken Tradition
John, Trish & Quickstep
Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys
Mark Gamsjager & The Lustre Kings
Mild Goose Chase
Niamh Parsons & Graham Dunne (Dublin, IE)
Country GongBang (Korea)
The Cross-Eyed Possum
Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light
Into The Fog
The Clements Brothers
Berklee American Roots Music Showcase
