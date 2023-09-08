Gregorian 'The World's Most Successful Choir' Release Second Single 'Pie Jesu' Ft. Narcis

“Pie Jesu” is from their forthcoming new album PURE CHANTS I out September 29.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

“The World’s Most Successful Choir”—have today (September 8) released the second single, GREGORIAN ft. Narcis – “Pie Jesu,” from their forthcoming new album PURE CHANTS I out September 29 on BMG. 

The new album features mainly classical choral works and hymns plus some folk and pop favorites.  GREGORIAN’s take on the historic Latin hymn features Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music and was produced by GREGORIAN brainchild and founder and owner of Nemo-Studios and omeN-Publishing Frank Peterson.

The new song follows the album’s first single, GREGORIAN’s moving interpretation of Simon & Garfunkel’s iconic “The Sound of Silence (Pure Version).” 

“This is Gregorian’s haunting Pure Chants version of one of the world’s most beautiful melodies: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Pie Jesu,’’’ Frank Peterson says. “This piece is so delicate and pure that it was a challenge to re-arrange it for a choir.  Narcis helped us with his glorious soprano voice to keep the angelic vibe of this timeless classic piece.  

I am absolutely proud of it, and it is one of my favorite production works of my career.  Interestingly, in 1985, Sarah Brightman received a Grammy nomination for her original version of the song.  It was a rare occasion for a religious classical song--sung in Latin--to reach the Top-3 on the single-charts in the U.K.”

GREGORIAN is bringing its first-ever North American tour to theaters and performing arts centers in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024, featuring special guest performers Amelia Brightman and sensational male sopranist Narcis.  The first leg of U.S. dates kicks off October 11 in Atlanta, GA and wraps November 13 in Annapolis, MD.  Read the full press release here; the tour dates are below.

U.S. TOUR DATES

October 11  Atlanta, GA  Buckhead Theater
October 13  Newberry, SC  Newberry Opera House
October 15  Maryville, TN  Clayton Center for the Arts
October 17  Kansas City, MO  Uptown Theater
October 19  San Antonio, TX  The Tobin Center
October 20  Houston, TX  Cullen Center for the Arts
October 21  Arlington, TX  Arlington Music Hall
October 23 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s
October 25 Canton, OH  Canton Palace Theater
October 26  Pittsburgh, PA  Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
October 27  Columbus, OH  Athenaeum Theater
October 31  Loveland, CO  Rialto Theater
November 1  Lincoln, NE  Rococo Theater
November 2  Minneapolis, MN  Fitzgerald Theater
November 3  Milwaukee, WI S. Milwaukee PAC
November 5  Norwalk, CT  Wall Street Theater
November 6 & 7  Boston, MA  City Winery
November 8  Concord, NH  Capitol Center for the Arts
November 10  Carmel, IN  The Palladium
November 11  Pelham, TN  The Caverns
November 12  Morgantown, NC CoMMA Performing Arts
November 13  Annapolis, MD  Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

About GREGORIAN:

For over 20 years, more than three million people in 31 countries have been enchanted by GREGORIAN’s live performances. The group’s live performances blend ancient chants with contemporary evergreens for a moving concert experience.  

These eight classically trained English vocalists, known for their work on “Lord of the Rings,” “Harry Potter,” and “Star Wars” soundtracks, never fail to bring audiences to their feet...multiple times...at EVERY show.



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

