Gregorian 'The World's Most Successful Choir' Release Second Single 'Pie Jesu' Ft. Narcis

“The World’s Most Successful Choir”—have today (September 8) released the second single, GREGORIAN ft. Narcis – “Pie Jesu,” from their forthcoming new album PURE CHANTS I out September 29 on BMG.

The new album features mainly classical choral works and hymns plus some folk and pop favorites. GREGORIAN’s take on the historic Latin hymn features Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music and was produced by GREGORIAN brainchild and founder and owner of Nemo-Studios and omeN-Publishing Frank Peterson.

The new song follows the album’s first single, GREGORIAN’s moving interpretation of Simon & Garfunkel’s iconic “The Sound of Silence (Pure Version).”

“This is Gregorian’s haunting Pure Chants version of one of the world’s most beautiful melodies: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Pie Jesu,’’’ Frank Peterson says. “This piece is so delicate and pure that it was a challenge to re-arrange it for a choir. Narcis helped us with his glorious soprano voice to keep the angelic vibe of this timeless classic piece.

I am absolutely proud of it, and it is one of my favorite production works of my career. Interestingly, in 1985, Sarah Brightman received a Grammy nomination for her original version of the song. It was a rare occasion for a religious classical song--sung in Latin--to reach the Top-3 on the single-charts in the U.K.”

GREGORIAN is bringing its first-ever North American tour to theaters and performing arts centers in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024, featuring special guest performers Amelia Brightman and sensational male sopranist Narcis. The first leg of U.S. dates kicks off October 11 in Atlanta, GA and wraps November 13 in Annapolis, MD. Read the full press release here; the tour dates are below.

U.S. TOUR DATES

October 11 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theater

October 13 Newberry, SC Newberry Opera House

October 15 Maryville, TN Clayton Center for the Arts

October 17 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

October 19 San Antonio, TX The Tobin Center

October 20 Houston, TX Cullen Center for the Arts

October 21 Arlington, TX Arlington Music Hall

October 23 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s

October 25 Canton, OH Canton Palace Theater

October 26 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

October 27 Columbus, OH Athenaeum Theater

October 31 Loveland, CO Rialto Theater

November 1 Lincoln, NE Rococo Theater

November 2 Minneapolis, MN Fitzgerald Theater

November 3 Milwaukee, WI S. Milwaukee PAC

November 5 Norwalk, CT Wall Street Theater

November 6 & 7 Boston, MA City Winery

November 8 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts

November 10 Carmel, IN The Palladium

November 11 Pelham, TN The Caverns

November 12 Morgantown, NC CoMMA Performing Arts

November 13 Annapolis, MD Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

About GREGORIAN:

For over 20 years, more than three million people in 31 countries have been enchanted by GREGORIAN’s live performances. The group’s live performances blend ancient chants with contemporary evergreens for a moving concert experience.

These eight classically trained English vocalists, known for their work on “Lord of the Rings,” “Harry Potter,” and “Star Wars” soundtracks, never fail to bring audiences to their feet...multiple times...at EVERY show.