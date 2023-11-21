Greg Davis Brings 'Blood On The Saddle's' Catalog To Ton-Up Records

Ton-Up Records, a division of Ton-Up Inc., has entered into an agreement with Greg Davis, the groundbreaking musician, songwriter, and founder of the legendary Country Punk band, Blood on the Saddle.

The new Ton-Up Inc. deal covers the worldwide rights to Blood on the Saddle's recorded music catalog, including classics such as "I Wish I Was A Single Girl Again," "I Thought I Heard Some Thunder," "Endless Highway," "Born With a Hole in My Pocket" and more.

One of the most influential and important bands to emerge from the early 80s Los Angeles' music scene, Blood on the Saddle arguably helped lay the foundation for the Alt-Country genre. Greg Davis successfully developed the idea of mixing Bluegrass with the aggression of Punk Rock, demonstrated in the band's ten albums and forty-year career.

The original line-up consisted of: Singer/Songwriter/Musician Annette Zilinskas (The Bangles, The Ringling Sisters, Medicine), Drummer Hermann Senac (Guilty Hearts, Crowbar Salvation), and Bass Player Ron Botelho (Groovy Rednecks). The current line-up includes veteran drummer Dave Frappier, who has been with the band since 1994, and newly recruited bass player Joe Dean (The Wrinkling Bros.).

Under the terms of the agreement, the entire Blood on the Saddle catalog from 1984-2013 is now available under the Ton-Up Records label. The acquisition and release of the Blood on the Saddle catalog comes ahead of the upcoming 40th Anniversary of their self-titled debut album, released in March of 1984.

"I'm looking forward to working with Ton-Up Records" said Greg Davis. "The company is independent, artist owned, and they understand the music industry in the 21st century."

"Blood on the Saddle's music is exciting, unique, and has been a part of the culture for four decades," said Edward Star, CEO of Ton-Up Inc. "Greg Davis is one of the most innovative and exciting musicians of his generation and I look forward to working with him to bring Blood on the Saddle's music to the next generation of fans."

In addition to Blood on the Saddle, Greg Davis has played with Dead Hippie, The Vandals, Candy Kane, and The Drivers. The deal also includes an album of solo recordings performed acoustically by Greg Davis, titled "Pure Blood."

Blood on the Saddle Catalog Albums:

Blood on the Saddle (1984)

Blood on the Saddle – Poison Love (1986)

Blood on the Saddle – Fresh Blood (1987)

Blood on the Saddle - Cold Blooded (1988)

Blood on the Saddle - More Blood (1993)

Blood on the Saddle – New Blood (1995)

Blood on the Saddle – Flesh & Blood (2001)

Blood on the Saddle - Blood Alcohol (2005)

Blood on the Saddle – The Mud, the Blood, and The Beer (2008)

Blood on the Saddle – True Blood (2013)

Greg Davis – Pure Blood (2014)

