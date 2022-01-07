Greensky Bluegrass Share New Song 'Stress Dreams'

Americana/alt-country and roots-rock band, Greensky Bluegrass are kicking off 2022 with a brand new song, and the title track off their forthcoming album "Stress Dreams." Stress Dreams is due out on January 21 via Thirty Tigers.

"Stress Dreams" follows the releases of "Absence of Reason," "Grow Together," and "Monument."

"This Sounds like a quarantine song- and it truly became one - but was originally based on a recurring experience," explains Mike Devol. "I'd have what I began to call stress dreams, in which I'd need to be somewhere, often on stage, but for reasons beyond my control, I was unable to do so: my bass was in my car, the backstage door was locked. Sometimes in the dreams, I would need to text, but my phone wouldn't type. I'd wake up and just be so relieved to not have to deal with the annoyance of whatever inconvenience I was facing. The song took on a melodrama, though, that I was happy to amplify. My wife walked through the room at one point when I was writing the mandolin solo melody in the middle and literally said, 'well, that's dramatic.' Works for me."

"Not only did Devol write a lyrical epic story of a song, but created the music to match it." says Anders Beck, "So often a writer hits one mark or another, but on this one, Devol got both"

Greensky will kick off the year with a two-night run of shows in Denver at The Mission Ballroom which will include a special soundcheck set to benefit the Colorado communities affected by the recent fires:

Greensky Bluegrass and Mission Ballroom are heartbroken by the recent fires that have gutted communities in the Front Range of Colorado. We're teaming up to play a special 'soundcheck set' on Saturday, 1/8. For a minimum donation of $25 at the door to Conscious Alliance, ticket holders can gain early entry to the venue at 6pm and enjoy a 30 min Greensky set from 6:30-7pm. Additionally, we're coordinating an auction to benefit those directly affected featuring some truly unique Greensky items, a year long pass to Mission Ballroom and more. We hope you can join us for this special moment and provide much-needed support our neighbors who are facing incredible challenges this season.

Then, later this month the band will link up with The Infamous Stringdsters for a 19-date tour that will begin on January 20th in Albany, NY. All up to date news tour info can be found here.

Since their 2000 formation in Kalamazoo, MI, the quartet-Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [mandolin]-have unassumingly progressed into a phenomenon on their own terms with the undying support of a devout audience. Rolling back and forth across North America on successive tours, they've sold out multiple dates at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Ryman Auditorium, the Fillmore Detroit, Riviera Theater Chicago, and many more. Beyond standout sets at Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, and Austin City Limits, they co-own and have headlined 4848 Festival and Strings & Sol. In 2019, All For Money marked their second #1 debut on the Billboard Top Bluegrass Albums Chart and third straight Top 3 entry. They've also earned critical acclaim from Billboard, Parade, NPR, and Rolling Stone who hailed them as "representing the genre for a whole new generation."

For the past century, bluegrass music has traditionally relayed real tales of American life, struggle, tragedy, and triumph. It gives a voice to the quiet, yet colorful stories woven into the fabric of the country itself. Greensky Bluegrass live these stories through their records and performances.

When touring ceased in 2020 in the face of the global pandemic, the band hunkered down and compiled demos individually at first, sharing emails and voice notes. In July 2020, they got together for the first time in four months, dedicating rehearsals to the development of the new material. Once circumstances safely permitted, they recorded what would become Stress Dreams during a session in Guilford, VT and two sessions in Asheville, NC with frequent collaborator "and old friend" Dominic John Davis as producer and "wizard engineer" Glenn Brown mixing. They preserved the hallmarks of their sound while widening its expanse.

"Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world," says Paul Hoffman. "We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that's organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We're maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time."

Listen to the new track here:

Tour Dates

Jan 20 @ The Palace Theatre | Albany, NY

Jan 21 @ The Met Philadelphia | Philadelphia, PA

Jan 22 @ The Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY

Jan 26 @ Flynn Theatre | Burlington, VT

Jan 27 @ The State Theatre | Portland, ME

Jan 28-29 @ House of Blues | Boston, MA

Feb 2 @ Stage AE | Pittsburgh, PA

Feb 3 @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom | Cleveland, OH

Feb 4-5 @ The Anthem | Washington, DC

Feb 17 @ The Pavilion at Pan AM | Indianapolis, IN

Feb 18 @ Fillmore Detroit | Detroit, MI

Feb 19 @ Riverside Theatre | Milwaukee, WI

Feb 20 @ The Palace | St. Paul, MN

Feb 23 @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall | Louisville, KY

Feb 24 @ Iron City | Birmingham, AL

Feb 25-26 @ The Tabernacle | Atlanta, GA