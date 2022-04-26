Greensky Bluegrass Announces Intimate Amphitheater Run This Summer With The Wood Brothers

Greensky Bluegrass, the Michigan-bred alt/Americana, and roots band has announced an eight-show intimate amphitheater run with The Wood Brothers that kicks off on August 11 in Bridgeport, CT, and continues on throughout the Southeast wrapping up in Raleigh, NC.

"To say I'm excited for this tour is an understatement. I'm a huge fan of the music and the players. can't help but feel like the luckiest man to go out and do this run," said Paul Hoffman.

Earlier this year, Greensky Bluegrass released their eighth studio album Stress Dreams via Thirty Tigers. Stress Dreams received high praise from critics. Garden & Gun calls the album "one of the most complete and engaging of the group's more than twenty-year career" and Glide says "Stress Dreams perfectly exemplifies, once again, why Greensky Bluegrass is heralded as one of the most important & influential bands of the modern progressive-bluegrass era."

The band has already announced several tour dates that include stops at iconic festivals like Bottlerock and Telluride Bluegrass Festival as well as several multi-night runs.

Since their 2000 formation in Kalamazoo, MI, the quartet-Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [mandolin]-have unassumingly progressed into a phenomenon on their own terms with the undying support of a devout audience.

Rolling back and forth across North America on successive tours, they've sold out multiple dates at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Ryman Auditorium, the Fillmore Detroit, Riviera Theater Chicago, and many more. Beyond standout sets at Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, and Austin City Limits, they co-own and have headlined 4848 Festival and Strings & Sol.

In 2019, "All For Money" marked their second #1 debut on the Billboard Top Bluegrass Albums Chart and third straight Top 3 entry. They've also earned critical acclaim from Billboard, Parade, NPR, and Rolling Stone who hailed them as "representing the genre for a whole new generation."

For the past century, bluegrass music has traditionally relayed real tales of American life, struggle, tragedy, and triumph. It gives a voice to the quiet, yet colorful stories woven into the fabric of the country itself. Greensky Bluegrass live these stories through their records and performances.

When touring ceased in 2020 in the face of the global pandemic, the band hunkered down and compiled demos individually at first, sharing emails and voice notes. In July 2020, they got together for the first time in four months, dedicating rehearsals to the development of the new material.

Once circumstances safely permitted, they recorded what would become Stress Dreams during a session in Guilford, VT and two sessions in Asheville, NC with frequent collaborator "and old friend" Dominic John Davis as producer and "wizard engineer" Glenn Brown mixing. They preserved the hallmarks of their sound while widening its expanse.

"Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world," says Paul Hoffman. "We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that's organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We're maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time."

Greensky Bluegrass on Tour

4/29 @ Merlefest | Wilkesboro, NC

4/30 @ Civic Theatre | New Orleans, LA

5/28 @ Bottlerock Festival | Napa, CA

6/2 - 6/4 @ Camp Greensky | Caledonia, MI

6/16-6/19 @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival |Telluride, CO

6/24-6/25 @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 | New York, NY

6/30 - 7/3 @ High Sierra Festival | Quincy, CA

7/7 - 7/9 @ 4848 Festival | Snowshoe, WV

7/21 - 7/24 @ Northwest String Summit | North Plains, OR

7/30 @ Kazlo Jazz ETC | Kelso Bay PARK, BC

7/31 @ Summer Meltdown :: Sky Meadows Park | Snohomish, WA

8/10 @ Freelam Arts Pavilion | Selbyville, DE

8/11 @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater | Bridgeport, CT*

8/12 @ The Wolf Trap | Vienna, VA*

8/13 @ Live at the Heights | Seaside Heights, NJ*

8/14 @ Roanoke Island Festival Park | Outer Banks, NC*

8/17 @ Ting Pavilion | Charlottesville, VA*

8/18 @ Salvage Station | Asheville, NC*

8/19 @ The Caves | Pelham, TN*

8/20 @ Red Hat Amphitheater | Raleigh, NC*

8/21 @ QC Jam Session Festivalal | Charlotte, NC

8/28 @ Sacred Rose | Bridgeview, IL

9/10-9/14 @ Moon River Music Festival | Chattanooga, TN

9/15 @ Dillon Amphitheatre | Dillon, CO

9/16-9/17 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO

12/7-12/10 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Mexico

* w/ The Wood Brothers