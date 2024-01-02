Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2024 Winter Tour Support Acts

On the heels of a four-night Michigan run to ring in the New Year, Greensky Bluegrass has announced the support acts for their upcoming 2024 Winter Tour. On select dates the band will welcome Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Melt, Molly Tuttle (solo), The High Hawks, and Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country.  

Winter Tour will kick off on January 11 in Jacksonville, FL, and will make stops throughout the Southeast, East Coast, and Midwest before wrapping with two nights at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium on March 8 and 9. 

All up-to-date news and tour information can be found at greenskybluegrass.com.

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS ON TOUR

Jan 11 @ Florida Theatre | Jacksonville, FL 

Jan 12 @ Miami Beach Bandshell | Miami Beach, FL

Jan 13 @ Jannus Live | St. Petersburg, FL

Jan 14 @ House of Blues | Orlando, FL

Jan 17 @ Charleston Music Hall | Charleston, SC*

Jan 18 @ The Ritz | Raleigh, NC*

Jan 19 @ The Fillmore | Charlotte, NC* 

Jan 20 @ The Eastern | Atlanta, GA* 

Feb 1 @ College Street Music Hall | New Haven, CT^

Feb 2 @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway | Boston, MA^

Feb 3 @ The Fillmore | Philadelphia, PA^

Feb 4 @ The Paramount | Huntington, NY^

Feb 7 @ Town Ballroom | Buffalo, NY^

Feb 8 @ Stage AE | Pittsburgh, PA^

Feb 9 @ The Anthem | Washington, DC#

Feb 10 @ The Anthem | Washington, DC^

Feb 29 @ Val Air Ballroom | West Des Moines, IA%

Mar 1 @ Palace Theatre | St. Paul, MN%

Mar 2 @ The Salt Shed | Chicago, IL%

Mar 3 @ The Sylvee | Madison, WI%

Mar 6 @ KEMBA Live! | Columbus, OH@

Mar 7 @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall | Louisville, KY@

Mar 8 @ The Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN@

Mar 9 @ The Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN@

May 23-26 @ DelFest | Cumberland, MD

May 24-26 @ Dark Star Jubilee | Thornville, OH

July 4-7 @ High Sierra Music Festival | Quincy, CA

*Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel

^Melt

#Molly Tuttle (solo) 

%The High Hawks

@Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country

About Greensky Bluegrass:

Greensky Bluegrass are widely known for their thoughtful lyricism, edgy and genre-expansive sound, dazzling live performances, and relentless touring schedule. 

However, that is only the tip of the complex tale of the five musicians that make up Greensky Bluegrass: Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [Mandolin].  The five are connected through a deep bond, just as they are seasoned road warriors, they're a band of brothers who have seen each other through decades of ups and downs, personal and collective highlights, and the moments when life turns it all upside down. 

For the past century, bluegrass music has traditionally relayed real tales of American life, struggle, tragedy, and triumph. It gives a voice to the quiet, yet colorful stories woven into the fabric of the country itself. Greensky Bluegrass live these stories through their records and performances. 

“Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world,” says Paul Hoffman. “We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that's organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We're maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time.”

Photo Credit: Dylan Langille 



