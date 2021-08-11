Grammy-Winning Paula Cole Inducted Into New England Music Hall of Fame

Grammy Award Winning Musical Artist Paula Cole will be inducted to the New England Music Hall of Fame's class of 2021. The ceremony will take place on August 27, 2021 at the Shalin Liu Performing Arts Center in her hometown of Rockport, MA.

Paula Cole is from Rockport, Massachusetts and attended Berklee College of Music where she studied jazz singing and improvisation. She got her big break when she performed with Peter Gabriel for the 1993-94 tour. Paula was the first female Producer to be nominated for a Grammy for her album This Fire. Paula was a crucial ingredient for the success of the groundbreaking Lilith Fair tour. She was also valuable asset with spreading awareness for the VH1 save the Music Campaign.

New England Music Hall of Fame was founded in 2019 by Christopher Annino, Angel Orsini, and Kadrolsha Ona Carole. Its mission is to "Educate, Unite, Promote and Preserve" the integrity of New England Music. She was voted in unanimously amongst her peers and past inductees. Endorsed drummer Kathy Steahle will be presenting her award. Paula is the only NEMHOF inductee to be nominated for five categories Pioneer, Producer, Composer, Musician, and Singer. The 2021 class includes Blues legends James Cotton, Muddy Waters, Duke Robillard, James Montgomery, John Cafferty , Michael "Tunes" Antunes, Emmy Award Winning Composer Brian Keene, The Mohegan Sun, The Knickerbocker Music Center. All inductees receive "The Wailer Award" an Iron whale tail on a block of wood materials found throughout New England.

Paula has been on the voice faculty at Berklee College of Music since 2013. Paula has had a successful solo career and just released her eleventh solo album American Quilt.