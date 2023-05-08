Grammy Winner T.I. to Open Pool Concert Series at M Resort Spa Casino

Grammy Award Winner, Hip Hop and Rap artist T.I. will open the Pool Concert Series at M Resort Spa Casino on Saturday, July 8, 2023. T.I. will be joined by special guest Young Dro. Tickets for T.I. starting at $30 plus taxes and fees, go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting theMResort.com or ticketmaster.com.

T.I. has released 11 studio albums, with seven reaching the top five on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. He is known for his hits, including Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits "Whatever You Like" and "Live Your Life" (featuring Rihanna). T.I. is one of the few artists who topped himself with another No. 1 hit holding the top two positions.

His other Top 40 songs feature "Rubber Band Man" and "Let's Get Away" (featuring Jazze Pha). T.I. performed on Destiny's Child's international hit "Soldier" (alongside Lil Wayne). Other albums include King and T.I. vs. T.I.P. featuring single "What You Know". T.I. was also featured on Robin Thicke's single "Blurred Lines" (alongside Pharrell Williams), which hit No. 1 on several major music charts.

Along with acting performances and his reality show, T.I. was a judge with Chance the Rapper and Cardi B for Netflix's Rhythm + Flow, a 10-part talent search for the next big hip hop artist that aired in 2019.

T.I. will kick off the 2023 M Resort Spa Casino Pool Concert Series with special guest rapper Young Dro. After gaining recognition with his regional hit song "Yes Sir," from his 2002 independent album I Got That Dro, Young Dro aligned himself with fellow Atlanta-based rapper T.I. and signed to his label, Grand Hustle, in 2004.

Young Dro's debut Best Thang Smokin', was released in August 2006, under Grand Hustle and Atlantic Records. The album was preceded by his debut single "Shoulder Lean," which served as the album's lead single and proved to be a hit in the urban community and Billboard charts.

After amassing an abundance of mixtapes, Young Dro released his second album High Times, seven years later under Grand Hustle, Atlantic and E1. It spawned the single "FDB", his highest charting single since "Shoulder Lean."

M Pool, M Resort's all-ages Resort Pool, is a 100,000-square-foot venue with two 5,460-square-foot heated, infinity edge pools and two large whirlpool hot tubs surrounded by lush palm trees and tropical landscaping. With a depth of 3½ feet at its deepest and a nine-inch wading pool on each end, M Pool welcomes guests of all ages.

M Pool is the ultimate getaway and a premiere locals destination, featuring upgraded amenities including 17 deluxe day beds, 13 private V.I.P. cabanas. Concert goers can enjoy the pool throughout the entire evening, even when the artists are performing on stage.

Doors to M Pool will open at 7 p.m. on July 8, 2023, with DJ Josh Bliss, while Young Dro will begin at 8 p.m. with T.I. hitting the stage at approximately 9 p.m. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino's events and promotions and to purchase tickets for T.I. starting at $30, plus applicable L.E.T. and facilities fees, please visit www.ticketmaster.com.

