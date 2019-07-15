Grammy-Winner Paula Cole's New Album REVOLUTION Out 9/13

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Paula Cole is set for the release of her tenth full-length album, Revolution, September 13 via 675 Records. Produced by Chris Bruce (Seal, Meshell Ndegeocello, My Brightest Diamond) alongside Cole (a Grammy-nominated producer, herself), the album delves into the themes of gender identity, race and age that are once again so relevant in the current social/political climate.

"At the heart of it, Revolution is about breaking silence," Cole notes. "At its core lie signature, highly-personal songs. Revolution is mostly about INNER revolution, breaking silence and finding a way through these times with love in our hearts."

Listen to the track here:

In support of the LGBTQ+ community, Cole is premiering the track "Hope Is Everywhere" viaAfter Ellen; the song is featured as a bonus track on the vinyl edition of Revolution. Listen to the track HERE and share it via Soundcloud HERE. The track is available for purchase/download beginning July 12 via paulacole.com. "'Hope Is Everywhere' was a totally unplanned stream-of-consciousness creation," explains Cole. "It begins as a slow R&B groove that explodes into a dance groove that can only be described as what I'm calling 'prog-disco.' It is funky and makes you want to dance! Lyrically it is a message to those who are experiencing undue discrimination, intimidation and legal abuse in our current political climate. Specifically the LGBTQ community. I want people to know that I am right here loving and supporting them. And if we get depressed and don't act or vote, the intimidators win. 'Hope Is Everywhere' is a call to arms and it is ebullient! I hope it will be played in clubs and homes and kitchens and halls, inspiring dance, togetherness, empowerment and joy!"

The forthcoming album features contributions from a number of acclaimed artists, includingNdegeocello, vocalists Nona Hendryx (Labelle) and Darcel Wilson and jazz pianist and singer Bob Thompson (of NPR's "Mountain Stage"). The title track "Revolution (Is a State of Mind)" excerpts Martin Luther King's speech "Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence," delivered at New York's Riverside Church on April 4, 1967. "I was born the morning after MLK was shot. His death was a part of my life," Cole explains. "My mom tells me how she cried together with the African-American OB/GYN nurse before she went under for my C-section. Many of my heroes and champions have been African Americans, and we as a nation have not come to terms with our horrific past and present. I have biracial family members, and I must write and sing about this. I wish a lot more white people would."

A New England native and daughter of an amateur musician and a visual artist, Cole studied jazz singing at the Berklee College of Music, where she currently teaches. She won the 1998 Best New Artist Grammy and her sophomore album This Fire went double-platinum on the strength of the hit singles "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone" and "I Don't Want To Wait." Her most recent album, 2017's Ballads, featured a selection of jazz standards and debuted at #10 on the Billboard Jazz Albums Chart.

PAULA COLE LIVE

July 25 Rockport, ME Shalin Liu Performance Center July 26 Rockport, ME Shalin Liu Performance Center August 3 Riverhead, NY Suffolk Theatre August 16 Arundel, ME Vinegar Hill August 27 Harwich, MA Cape Cod Jazz Festival September 25 Phoenix, AZ Musical Instrument Museum September 27 Hillsboro, OR Walters Cultural Arts Center September 28 Seattle, WA Triple Door September 29 Oakland, CA Yoshi's October 1 Denver, CO Buffalo Rose October 2 Atlanta, GA City Winery October 4 Nashville, TN City Winery October 5 Washington, DC City Winery October 6 Chicago, IL City Winery October 8 Minneapolis, MN The Dakota October 9 Boston, MA City Winery October 10 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge October 11 Saratoga Springs, NY Café Lena November 3 Intervale, NH Theater in the Wood

photo credit Tim Llewellyn





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You