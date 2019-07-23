This summer, the Recording Academy™ debuted a new installment of GRAMMY®ReImagined-a video series featuring artists bringing a fresh take on classic GRAMMY-winning/nominated songs by their favorite artists-from the Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Rock Song, Best R&B Song, and Best Rap Song categories. To kick things off, Puerto Rican Caribbean soul duo COASTCITY tackled a modern classic, Childish Gambino's GRAMMY-winning hit "Redbone," which took home awards for Best Traditional R&B Performance at the 60th GRAMMY Awards.

Check out the cover here:

Check out the remaining 2019 ReImagined schedule here:

July 23: Ángela Aguilar, "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley CooperAug. 6: Shaun Ross, "Believe" by CherAug. 20: Brandon Stansell, "He Thinks He'll Keep Her" by Mary Chapin CarpenterSept. 3: Madison Beer, "Put Your Records On" by Corinne Bailey RaeSept. 17: Andrew Bird, "Harvest Moon" by Neil YoungOct. 1: La Santa Cecilia, "House Of Cards" by RadioheadOct. 15: Jessenia + Jaimie, "Wonderwall" by OasisOct. 29: VINCINT, "Issues" by Julia MichaelsNov. 12: Shea Diamond, "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed SheeranNov. 26: Asiahn, "Royals" by Lorde





