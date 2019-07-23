Grammy Nominee Ángela Aguilar Shares Her Cover Of SHALLOW
This summer, the Recording Academy™ debuted a new installment of GRAMMY®ReImagined-a video series featuring artists bringing a fresh take on classic GRAMMY-winning/nominated songs by their favorite artists-from the Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Rock Song, Best R&B Song, and Best Rap Song categories. To kick things off, Puerto Rican Caribbean soul duo COASTCITY tackled a modern classic, Childish Gambino's GRAMMY-winning hit "Redbone," which took home awards for Best Traditional R&B Performance at the 60th GRAMMY Awards.In the latest episode-encouraged by Lady Gaga herself-GRAMMY-nominated artist Ángela Aguilar offers a highly anticipated rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow."
Check out the cover here:
Check out the remaining 2019 ReImagined schedule here:July 23: Ángela Aguilar, "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Aug. 6: Shaun Ross, "Believe" by Cher
Aug. 20: Brandon Stansell, "He Thinks He'll Keep Her" by Mary Chapin Carpenter
Sept. 3: Madison Beer, "Put Your Records On" by Corinne Bailey Rae
Sept. 17: Andrew Bird, "Harvest Moon" by Neil Young
Oct. 1: La Santa Cecilia, "House Of Cards" by Radiohead
Oct. 15: Jessenia + Jaimie, "Wonderwall" by Oasis
Oct. 29: VINCINT, "Issues" by Julia Michaels
Nov. 12: Shea Diamond, "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran
Nov. 26: Asiahn, "Royals" by Lorde Forthcoming ReImagined performances can be accessed on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel or video page as they're released. Please feel free to reach out with any questions related to the exclusive series.