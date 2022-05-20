Grammy-Nominated C4 Trio Release New Album Produced by Snarky Puppy's Michael League

Internationally-renowned Venezuelan ensemble C4 Trío release their new album titled 'Back to 4,' out today via GroundUP Music. Teaming up with Snarky Puppy's Michael League (4-time GRAMMY winning producer, composer, songwriting) the band has produced an album inspired by a return to the quartet's form after 15 years of playing with a myriad of many special guests, including Luis Enrique, Rafael "Pollo Brito and Gualberto Ibarreto.

"Back to 4 is the quintessence of C4 Trío. It is the ensemble in its most genuine version, as it has never been shown before. It is the volatile cuatros of Jorge Glem, Edward Ramírez and Héctor Molina, it is the gluing bass of Rodner Padilla, it is the explosion of musicality that is generated every time this quartet with the name of a trio gets together on stage." - Gerardo Guarache Ocque

C4 Trío are known for their wildly creative compositions and genre-defying sound that has been recognized across a full range of genres, from Tropical to Latin Rock and Alternative. The GRAMMY-nominated and Latin GRAMMY-winning group's music is loved by audiences across the globe and 'Back to 4' is the quintessence of what C4 Trío represents with an unparalleled energy that fans know and love.

Loaded with new instrumental music, the seventh album of their catalog also represents the continuity of a sonic exploration that began in 2005 in Caracas, Venezuela. The founding members' initial meeting at La Siembra del Cuatro International Contest, devised by maestro Cheo Hurtado, in which the great talents of Jorge Glem, Héctor Molina and Edward Ramírez all merged. Fast forward through many great albums and award recognitions, along with phenomenal contributions from the late Rodner Padilla, C4 Trío are prepared to deliver their best music yet.

'Back to 4' serves as a reference to the elemental number 4: four limbs, four creators; a full circle journey. It is the cuatro, that kind of little 4-string guitar present in the vast majority of traditional Venezuelan rhythms, taken to the maximum of its expressive possibilities.

As musical innovators characterized by their signature ability to combine elements of traditional music, jazz, pop, world music and latin music together in one, C4 Trío are back with a new selection of top tier musical offerings that serve as the ultimate celebration of their legacy thus far, and also a glimpse of what's to come next.

Listen to the new album here: