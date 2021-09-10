Grammy Award-Winning Group Mastodon Announce New Album

Mastodon will release their anxiously awaited ninth full-length album, Hushed and Grim, on October 29, 2021 via Reprise Records. It is available for pre-order at all digital retailers and in vinyl and physical configurations here.

Closing a four-year gap, this notably marks the heavy rock quartet's first double album and first new record since 2017's Emperor of Sand, which netted the Atlanta band a Grammy Award in the category of "Best Metal Performance" - their first win for the five-time nominees. EOS also bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, #1 on the Billboard Hard Rock Chart, and #7 on the Billboard Top 200 as "Show Yourself," from EOS marked their highest entry at Active Rock, reaching #4.

Over the past year, the group recorded Hushed and Grim in their hometown, collaborating with producer David Bottrill [Tool, Rush, Muse, Peter Gabriel] behind the board. As their most ambitious body of work to date, it consists of 15 tracks, surveying sonic landscapes of rock, psychedelia, punk, metal, alternative, and prog threaded together by the innately expressive musical interplay of these four virtuosic musicians.

At the same time, an atmosphere of very real loss, loneliness, and longing permeates through the trio of cathartic vocals as they musically say goodbye to old friend, confidant, and longtime manager the late Nick John by architecting a magnum opus that bears the influence of his eternal memory.

Opening up this world, the band shared a new track entitled "Pushing The Tides." Its gnashing riffs and pummeling rhythms steamroll towards an expansive refrain uplifted by a ghostly chorus melody. Click here to stream and here to view/share the new video.

For as much as Hushed and Grim is steeped in one of the darkest periods of the band's career as each member experiencing personal grief, its light shines through in a fully realized manifestation everything Mastodon is right now.