Grammy- Winning Roc Nation Artist Victory Drops New Single 'Just Like In Heaven' From Forthcoming Sophomore Album

Today, Grammy Award winning Victory drops her new single, "Just Like In Heaven" from her upcoming sophomore album that will be released this spring. The track showcases Victory's distinct and soulful vocals, bringing the full measure of her talent that blends gospel, blues, folk, pop, and soul musical styles. "Just Like In Heaven" follows the breakout song "El Shaddai" which has more than garnered more than 1.2 M Facebook views.

Says Victory: "Who says prayer has to be boring? 'Just Like in Heaven' is a prayer inspired by the words of Jesus with a beat inspired by Kanye. I wrote this song with the purpose of making prayer more easily accessible and culturally appealing to the youth of our generation."

Victory's first two collections on Roc Nation includes her EP "It's a New Dawn" (2017), and the critically acclaimed debut album "The Broken Instrument" (2018).

Growing up in a family deeply committed to music and live performances, Victory is one of nine siblings who sang in the Boys & Girls Choir of Detroit, an organization founded by her father John Boyd. Taking music seriously as a career from the start, she began singing with the choir at age four, and later studied jazz guitar. When she was 12, the family moved to North Bergen, New Jersey, and they started busking together using various names - including Peace Industry Music Group - at NYC tourist attractions and on subway platforms. The Boyds became particularly renowned for their appearances in the Minton Tile Arcade next to Bethesda Fountain, a spot favored for its great acoustics.

Victory and four of her siblings - older brother Abraham and younger siblings Angel, Israel and Momo -- later formed the offshoot group, Infinity's Song, which rose to national prominence in 2015 after Tori Kelly happened upon them performing UNITED's "Oceans" one day in Central Park -- and joined in. A video of the impromptu performance went viral (1.2M views on YouTube). Also in 2015, Peace Industry Music Group released Infinity's Song's self-titled debut album. Victory was then personally signed by Jay-Z to Roc Nation, releasing It's A New Dawn. The EP featured her beautiful renditions of songs by two of her greatest influences, Nina Simone ("Feeling Good") and Stevie Wonder ("Overjoyed"). In 2020, Infinity's Song released their label debut Mad Love. After being the primary lyricist and contributing Christ centered lyrics to Kanye West's songs "Closed On Sunday" and "God Is," in 2019, Victory won her first Grammy for her work on the album, "Jesus Is King."