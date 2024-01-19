Grace Power Brings Her Intimate Vulnerability & Witchy Soundscapes In 'Water Worship Pray'

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Grace Power will release "Water Worship Pray" on January 19, 2024.

Grace Power, whose intimate vulnerability & witchy soundscapes have landed her on Tidal's Pop Rising. Her new single "Water Worship Pray" tries to answer the question: If we're unhappy but we love each other, can we keep trying? The production plays off the church & funeral imagery with hymnal background vocals & church bells.

Grace says, "This song asks the question in a relationship: when is the right time to give up and when is the right time to try again? I was asking myself this question and processing my own feelings when I wrote it, which led to the song being a never-ending ride between cautious optimism and anxious thought spirals. I love how unsure this song is of what the ending will be, so the listeners have to fill it in themselves. I also have always wanted to write a song with references to religion and rituals; it was a fun challenge that came out even better than I could've imagined."

Grace Power is an actor and singer known for her commanding vulnerability and unassuming strength on stage and screen. Grace graduated from USC's School of Dramatic Arts this May and has since worked with Netflix, Audible ACX, and the Morgan-Wixson Theatre. She has performed under the direction of Tim Dang, Autumn Reeser, and casting director Dan Shaner.

Growing up with a love for music, Grace has continued to develop her legit soprano voice, as well as skills for tap and ballroom dance. Grace has performed with the USC Chamber Singers under the direction of conductor Jo-Michael Scheibe and composer Craig Hella Johnson. She has performed on stages ranging from Carnegie Hall to Eastern Europe cathedrals.

Grace also co-founded Modern Minority Theatre Co., USC's first student organization with the mission to empower underrepresented artists. Here, she worked as a producer and Artistic Director (Vice President). She has also worked as a music director, songwriter, and composer.

Listen to Grace Power's latest release "Water Worship Pray" here: