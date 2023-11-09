Grace Gachot Releases New Single 'Built To Be Bad'

Grace Gachot Releases New Single 'Built To Be Bad'

London's rising pop star, Grace Gachot, is making waves with her latest single, 'Built To Be Bad.' Produced by Ollie Green, the track delves into the complexities of heartbreak, capturing the genuine pain of the experience. BBC Radio1's Jack Saunders hails it as "a special piece of pop music," praising its dramatic storytelling and Gachot's ability to convey raw emotions.

Gachot's diverse musical journey, from her roots in musical theatre to becoming a global pop sensation, adds depth to her work. Writing seamlessly in both English and Spanish, her multicultural background broadens her appeal.

'Built To Be Bad' isn't just a success on traditional platforms; it's also gaining traction on TikTok with nearly 700k views. The inclusion of live strings in the orchestration elevates the song's emotional impact, creating a cinematic quality.

Comparisons to Lewis Capaldi and Madison Beer underscore Gachot's talent in delivering heartfelt pop. Her music goes beyond entertainment, serving as an empowering anthem, especially for young girls navigating themes of love and self-worth.

Anticipation builds with the promise of a climactic music video, enhancing the visual narrative. Gachot's authenticity shines through, as she channels personal heartbreak into the music, even amidst physical challenges.

'Built To Be Bad' is a powerful exploration of human emotions, solidifying Grace Gachot as an artist with the talent and authenticity to make a lasting impact on the pop scene.





