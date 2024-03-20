Grace Cummings Releases Album Title Track 'Ramona'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lauded Australian singer-songwriter Grace Cummings has released “Ramona,” the third offering - and title track - from her upcoming album Ramona - out April 5th via ATO.

The new song comes with a black and white music video, which premiered exclusively on PAPER Magazine this morning. Brimming with theatricality, her mesmerizing and powerful vocals chronicle a period of Grace's life where she yearned to be someone else by hiding behind a mask of bravado and melodrama.

Grace's immense talent bleeds into every note of this impressive track, a nod to Dylan's “To Ramona” which she utilized as a guiding light for her artistic sensibilities.

Of the song, Grace says, “This song makes reference to two of the most momentous songs in my life, Bob Dylan's “To Ramona” and The Wizard of Oz's “If I were King of the Forest.” It's about putting on a mask to become brave and true. I have spent a lot of time living in my own little world, because I have been quite scared of the real one. I have spent much of my life believing that I deserved to be unhappy. I became a weak little bird who didn't know who she was and at times I was so unwell that I didn't even think I wanted to be in the world anymore. I hated what I saw in the mirror and I wanted to be somebody else. That's what “Ramona” is about.”

This spring, Grace will be embarking on a U.S. tour that kicks off in May with stops in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Brooklyn and more along with her debut at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta. Get tickets HERE.

In January Grace unveiled the first track from Ramona - “On And On”- along with a hauntingly beautiful video and, just last month, revealed a charming visualizer for the track “Common Man.”

Also an accomplished stage actor, Cummings imbues all of Ramona with an unbridled theatricality—an element on glorious display in the album's title track. “I wrote that at a time when I wasn't doing well and had the sense that other people saw me as a weak little bird,” says Cummings, who mined inspiration from Bob Dylan's 1964 song “To Ramona.”

“I didn't want to be myself so I decided to be Ramona instead, full of intensity and melodrama. For me there's a lot of safety in putting on a costume or a mask; sometimes it feels like the only way to express any true honesty or vulnerability.”

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

Wed May 1 - Gold Diggers - Los Angeles, CA

Sat May 4 - Shaky Knees Music Festival - Atlanta, GA

Sun May 5 - Cat's Cradle Back Room - Carrboro, NC

Tue May 7 - DC9 - Washington, DC

Wed May 8 - Arden Gild Hall - Wilmington, DE

Thu May 9 - Public Records - Brooklyn, NY

Wed May 15 - Forest National - Brussels Belgium *

Thu May 16 – Stadthalle - Offenbach, Germany *

Sat May 18 - Forum Karlin - Prague, Czechia *

Sun May 19 - Arena Wien - Vienna, Austria *

Mon May 20 – Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany *

Tue May 21 - Kantine am Berghain – Berlin, Germany

Thu May 23 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands *

Fri May 24 - The Lexington – London, United Kingdom

Sat May 25 - Wide Awake - London, United Kingdom

Sun May 26 – Olympia - Liverpool, United Kingdom *

Mon May 27 - Usher Hall - Edinburgh, United Kingdom *

Wed May 29 - Civic Halls - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom *

Thu May 30 - Bristol Beacon - Bristol, United Kingdom *

Fri May 31 - Brighton Dome - Brighton, United Kingdom *

Sun Jun 2 - Maifeld Derby – Mannheim, Germany

Mon Jun 3 - Import Export – Munich, Germany

Tue Jun 4 - Unaltrofestival @ Circolo Magnolia - Milan, Italy *

Fri Jun 7 - La Boule Noire – Paris, France

Sat Jun 8 - Best Kept Secret - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

Wed Jun 12 – Bergenfest – Bergen, Norway

*with King Gizzard