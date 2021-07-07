Grabbitz Shares 'Pigs In The Sky (1993 Version)'

ollowing the release of his cinematic music video for "Pigs in the Sky," genre-bending composer, producer, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Grabbitz, has shared a reimagined and stripped down version of the single. Stream "Pigs In The Sky (1993 Version)" via Hopeless Records.

"Sometimes I get caught up in fancy production and modern sounds, and run the risk of losing the underlying song," shares Grabbitz. "The best way for me to shed that notion is to peel it back, and in this case, make a version that sounds like it was recorded in '93, potentially one of my favorite eras of rock."

Grabbitz, AKA Nick Chiari, is a musical shape-shifter. Since making his debut in 2014, he has transformed from an instrumental EDM producer to one of the most promising voices in pop and alternative rock. He has garnered attention from Rolling Stone and Billboard, and collaborated with heavy-hitters such as One Republic, deadmau5, Pendulum, NGHTMRE and REZZ (on the chart juggernaut "Someone Else", which peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Alternative chart and No. 23 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Songschart), all while amassing over 80 million streams to date. "Someone Else" was also certified gold in Canada and earned a Juno nomination for Best Dance Recording.

Now, Grabbitz is entering the next phase of his musical career, signing with Hopeless Records and unveiling the infectious new single, "Pigs In The Sky," available for streaming here: