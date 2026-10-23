Goya Gumbani Releases BEAN PIE EP via Ghostly International

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Goya Gumbani has released his new EP 'Bean Pie,' out now via Ghostly International. The fast-hitting five-track EP is co-produced by Joe Armon-Jones, Franky Bones and Blk Deco, and arrives alongside focus track 'Come or GO,' accompanied by a visualiser.

'Bean Pie' is a looser and more instinctive project than before, gathering a handful of ingredients drawn from different moments and throwing them together with an instinctive sense of cohesion. Where his 2025 label debut 'Warlord of the Weejuns' was a collaborative record he likened to a gumbo, 'Bean Pie' takes a looser approach, gathering songs from different points into a cohesive whole.

As Goya Gumbani explains: 'These songs came from different moments. Some are fresh, some have been sitting around and changing shape with me. They each have their own flavour, their own little world. Somewhere along the way, I started thinking about them like the different beans that go into a bean pie, separate things, picked up at different times, but once you put them together, they become something else.'

With support from Crack, NATAAL and Man About Town, and as a regular NTS host through his Chicken Foot Soup show, Goya Gumbani has carved out a distinct space with his unhurried flow and jazz-leaning sound. He has been called 'a potent wordsmith with an inclination towards the creative elasticity of jazz' by Clash.

He also maintains a strong presence in fashion, having collaborated with and modelled for Louis Vuitton, Bianca Saunders, Nicholas Daley, Drake's, LABRUM London, GANT and Drôle de Monsieur, appearing in British Vogue, i-D and The Face. With 'Bean Pie,' Goya continues to move between disciplines on his own terms, finding cohesion not through uniformity, but through the character of its individual parts.

Goya Gumbani will also be celebrating the release of 'Bean Pie' with a special evening at the Fox and Firkin on the 24th October. Tickets are available at foxfirkin.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 12 Hrs 38 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone