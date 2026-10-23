Goya Gumbani Releases BEAN PIE EP via Ghostly International
The EP gathers songs from different creative moments, co-produced by Joe Armon-Jones, Franky Bones and Blk Deco.
Goya Gumbani has released his new EP 'Bean Pie,' out now via Ghostly International. The fast-hitting five-track EP is co-produced by Joe Armon-Jones, Franky Bones and Blk Deco, and arrives alongside focus track 'Come or GO,' accompanied by a visualiser.
'Bean Pie' is a looser and more instinctive project than before, gathering a handful of ingredients drawn from different moments and throwing them together with an instinctive sense of cohesion. Where his 2025 label debut 'Warlord of the Weejuns' was a collaborative record he likened to a gumbo, 'Bean Pie' takes a looser approach, gathering songs from different points into a cohesive whole.
As Goya Gumbani explains: 'These songs came from different moments. Some are fresh, some have been sitting around and changing shape with me. They each have their own flavour, their own little world. Somewhere along the way, I started thinking about them like the different beans that go into a bean pie, separate things, picked up at different times, but once you put them together, they become something else.'
With support from Crack, NATAAL and Man About Town, and as a regular NTS host through his Chicken Foot Soup show, Goya Gumbani has carved out a distinct space with his unhurried flow and jazz-leaning sound. He has been called 'a potent wordsmith with an inclination towards the creative elasticity of jazz' by Clash.
He also maintains a strong presence in fashion, having collaborated with and modelled for Louis Vuitton, Bianca Saunders, Nicholas Daley, Drake's, LABRUM London, GANT and Drôle de Monsieur, appearing in British Vogue, i-D and The Face. With 'Bean Pie,' Goya continues to move between disciplines on his own terms, finding cohesion not through uniformity, but through the character of its individual parts.
Goya Gumbani will also be celebrating the release of 'Bean Pie' with a special evening at the Fox and Firkin on the 24th October. Tickets are available at foxfirkin.com.
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