Gov't Mule to Perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts

Gov't Mule returns to the Capitol Center for the Arts (CCA; Concord, NH) on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 7:30PM. The show is presented by the CCA and Kirschner Concerts.



During a break from The Allman Brothers Band in 1994, award-winning vocalist and guitar legend Warren Haynes and original bassist Allen Woody formed Gov't Mule with drummer Matt Abts, with whom Haynes played alongside in the Dickey Betts Band. Confidently merging rock, blues, jazz, and funk, the trio carved out a place in the American rock 'n' roll canon with a string of influential albums. In the aftermath of Woody's tragic passing, Haynes and Abts joined forces with a barrage of legendary bass players, including John Entwistle, Jack Bruce, Phil Lesh, Bootsy Collins, Flea, Les Claypool, and Mike Gordon. The band later welcomed Andy Hess on bass and Danny Louis on keyboards. Along the way, their catalog has impressively racked up 120 million-plus Pandora plays, over 60 million Spotify streams, 3 million downloads from their official website, and millions of album sales.



Tickets for the September 18 Gov't Mule performance are currently on sale for $65 | $55 | $45. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also obtained at the CCA's newly-relocated box office at 16 South Main St., Concord, NH, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.





The award-winning Capitol Center for the Arts (ccanh.com) inspires, educates, and entertains audiences by providing a quality venue for the performing arts as well as a wide range of professional-level, artistically-significant presentations. The Center is conveniently located off Rt. 93 in downtown Concord, New Hampshire and is close to several quality restaurants, shopping boutiques, and other area attractions. The facility first opened in 1927 as the Capitol Theatre, a prime stop on the Vaudeville circuit; it later became Concord's premier movie house and concert hall. After closing in 1989, it underwent a multi-million dollar renovation / modernization and reopened in 1995 as the Capitol Center for the Arts. Today, the Capitol Center is home to the 1304-seat Chubb Theatre, the Governor's Hall ballroom, and the Kimball House, a Victorian mansion. Its newest venue, the Bank of New Hampshire Stage at 16 S Main St. opened in June 2019, including a mainstage and second floor lounge.





