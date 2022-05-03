Governors Ball Announces After Dark Shows With Soccer Mommy, Tove Lo & More

Founders Entertainment have announced the lineup for Gov Ball After Dark 2022, the official late night programming for the 11th annual edition of The Governors Ball Music Festival. New York City's homegrown music festival will take place from Friday, June 10th through Sunday, June 12th at the Citi Field complex in Queens.

After the final note is played and the house lights come up on the festival grounds each evening, music fans will have the opportunity to hop on the subway and keep the party going with late night sets at intimate venues around the city that never sleeps.

Tove Lo, beabadoobee and Ultra Q kick things off the night before gates open on Friday, and Gov Ball After Dark programming continues throughout the weekend with performances from KAYTRANADA, Soccer Mommy, BENEE and Surf Curse among others. Full schedule in text below.

Tickets for Gov Ball After Dark shows go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10 AM EDT via GovBall.com, while a limited presale will be available for Citi® Cardmembers beginning Tuesday, May 2nd at 10am EDT (Citi® Gov Ball After Dark Pre-Sale). A full schedule of events may be found at GovBall.com/AfterDark

Governors Ball also recently announced the food and beverage lineup for the 2022 festival. All weekend long festival patrons can refuel with favorite eats from some of the best establishments New York City's world-renowned food scene has to offer. Roberta's Pizza, Big Mozz, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Sweet Chick, No Good Burger Joint, La Newyorkina, milk & cream cereal bar, Takumi Taco and many more will be on hand.

Grab a bite and then wash it down with some fresh pressed juice, a Bud Light Seltzer, a craft beer, glass of Summer Water Rosé, or deliciously refreshing cocktail. A full list of food & beverage options for the 2022 festival can be found at GovBall.com/Food.

Gov Ball After Dark 2022 Lineup

Thursday, June 9th

Tove Lo @ Irving Plaza (Tickets)

beabadoobee @ Warsaw (Tickets)

Ultra Q @ Mercury Lounge (Tickets)

Friday, June 10th

Benee @ Irving Plaza (Tickets)

Soccer Mommy @ Bowery Ballroom (Tickets)

Saturday, June 11th

Kaytranda (DJ Set) @ Elsewhere (Tickets)

The Teskey Brothers @ Irving Plaza (Tickets)

Surf Curse @ Bowery Ballroom (Tickets)

Plastic Picnic @ Mercury Lounge (Tickets)

Gov Ball Hall of Fame w/ Bucket Listers @ Fotografiska

Ping Pong Dance Party w/ Bucket Listers @ SPIN

Monday, June 13th

Almost Monday @ Mercury Lounge (Tickets)