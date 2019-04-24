Governors Ball Announces 2019 Performance Schedule

Founders Entertainment is excited to share the full performance schedule for the 2019 Governors Ball Music Festival, available now on GovBall.com as well as the Gov Ball App (powered by Bud Light). The release of the 2019 schedule follows recent announcements detailing this year's mouth watering food and beverage lineup, featuring multiple exclusive collaborations between NYCs finest eateries. As well as last week's announcement of the 2019 Gov Ball After Dark shows, intimate late night sets held throughout the city for fans who want to explore New York and take in more music and adventure after the lights go down on the Gov Ball NYC main stage each day.

The ninth annual edition of New York City's very own homegrown fest will take place from Friday, May 31st through Sunday, June 2nd. Featuring performances from Florence + The Machine, Tyler, The Creator, The Strokes, Lil Wayne, SZA, NAS, The 1975, Kacey Musgraves, Major Lazer, BROCKHAMPTON, Louis The Child, Mitski, and many more, Governors Ball will showcase 70 artists throughout the weekend. Set within the confines of beautiful Randall's Island Park, Governors Ball's incredibly walkable layout means music fans are never more than a 5-7 minute stroll between stages, so attendees can spend more time watching their favorite performers and less time hoofing it, something their ears (and feet) will be thankful for.

3-Day and Single Day GA & VIP Tickets On Sale Now via GovBall.com/Tickets

With the full performance schedule in hand, festival goers can now map out when and where to refuel with delicious eats from some of the most in-demand food vendors that the New York City food scene has to offer. This year's hottest collaborations include a doughnut & fried chicken slider from Doughnuttery & The Nugget Spot, fried pickles from Big Mozz & Grillo's Pickles, the all-vegan "Gov Ball & Beyond" Taco Ball from Arancini Bros, Tots and Queso from Melt Shop & King David Tacos, and an Affogato from Rise Coffee & Davey's Ice Cream. And new for 2019, a visit to Gov Ball won't be complete without a stop at the Gov Ball Bodega, which will serve as the spot to pick up everything from drinks and snacks to sunscreen and chapstick, and of course, a classic New York Bagel.

There will also be a number of areas to refresh and rehydrate. Bacardi Bay will be serving up the famed Gov Ball Punch (featuring their brand new flavor Bacardi Lime) and new frozen Piña Coladas. The Best Kept Secret area will play host to Pablo Honey cocktails from Tito's Vodka, Frosé delights from Campo Viejo, a classic Paloma from Tequila Don Julio, Aperol Spritz, and the Jameson Caskmates IPA Fizz. Not to mention everything from Matcha Tea at MatchaBar, to fresh juices at John's Juice and mouth puckering lemonade at Renegade Lemonade. The 2019 Gov Ball cocktail program will feature specially curated craft cocktails by all your favorites.

As the unofficial start to summer, of course you want ice cold beers. We've got you covered. Making its debut at Governors Ball this year, don't miss the infamous Bud Light Dive Bar stage. We'll be serving up intimate Dive Bar Sessions performances featuring prominent emerging artists, including Njomza, Tyla Yaweh, Jeremy Zucker, Lauren Sanderson, Tobi Lou and more with surprise activations starting on Saturday. The full Dive Bar Sessions lineup poster can be found below.

This year Governors Ball will celebrate its ninth consecutive running as "New York's biggest summer bash" (Rolling Stone), and the city's "premiere outdoor pop event" (New York Times). "Governors Ball has always strived to have a bit more of a personality than most high-profile festivals," wrote Stereogum of the 2018 edition, "adding in touches you just wouldn't get anywhere else." This summer, Governors Ball will continue its mission to raise the bar when it comes to what a music festival can and should be for its attendees.





