Gouge Away Celebrate One-year Anniversary of Sophomore LP with New Music Video

In honor of the one-year anniversary of their universally acclaimed sophomore LP Burnt Sugar, Florida punks Gouge Away have reworked their b-side hit "Stray." The track flaunts the softer side of Gouge Away - gauzy vocals, warbly guitar leads, and dreamy melodies- and today, they've unveiled their music video for the song. The "Stray" video offers a glimpse into the life of Gouge Away on the road, where they've spent the entirety of the last year in support of Burnt Sugar. The band comments: "This is a project we made for ourselves that we wanted to share with you," the band says of the track. "The music video is like a scrapbook to appreciate the opportunities we've been granted and the bands we've been able to call friends along the way. Thank you to everyone who has taken this journey with us."

Hailed as "one of the most lyrically and sonically versatile bands in modern hardcore" (Kerrang!), Gouge Away made their entrance into the world just over 5 years ago, blazing into the world with jagged hardcore that has mellowed into a vicious blend of sass and spite. Sinking their enraged critiques into societal ills and injustice, Gouge Away consistently pummel through anything-and anyone-in their wake. With mixing, mastering and production helmed by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Oathbreaker) and Jeremy Bolm (Touché Amoré) also on deck for production duties, Burnt Sugar fuses the urgency of hardcore with the malicious melodies of '90s alt-rock. Additionally, Burnt Sugar rightfully landed on countless year end lists - Revolver's Best Albums of 2018, BrooklynVegan's Best Punk and Emo Albums of 2018, Blare Magazine's 50 Best Albums of 2018 - and Gouge Away was named one of Kerrang!'s 50 Best Hardcore Bands in America Right Now and one of NME's 100 Essential Artists of 2019.

Gouge Away are closing out this paramount year on the road with the likes of Thrice, Refused, Lifetime and more. Check out their tour itinerary listed below. Burnt Sugar is available everywhere now via Deathwish Inc.

Gouge Away - On Tour:

October 29 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy w/ Thrice & Refused

October 30 - London, UK @ O2 Academy w/ Thrice & Refused

October 31 - Manchester, UK @ Academy w/ Thrice & Refused

November 1 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City w/ Thrice & Refused

November 3 - Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

November 14 - Ridgewood, NY @ Trans-Pecos

November 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church w/ Lifetime

November 16 - Cambridge, MA @ Hardcore Stadium w/ Lifetime

November 17 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents w/ Lifetime

Burnt Sugar - Track Listing:

1. Only Friend

2. Fed Up

3. Slow Down

4. Hey Mercy

5. Subtle Thrill

6. Ghost

7. Dis s o c i a t i o n

8. Can't Relate

9. Stray/Burnt Sugar

10. Wilt (I Won't)

11. Raw Blood

Photo credit: Yoschi





Related Articles View More Music Stories