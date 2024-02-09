Gotye & Kimbra Re-Release 'Somebody (2024)' By FISHER & Chris Lake

Grammy-nominated DJ and producer FISHER, globally revered selector Chris Lake and Italian DJ phenomenon Sante Sansone have joined forces on ‘Somebody (2024)', their hotly anticipated take on a Gotye & Kimbra classic out on 9th February.

The party-rousing take on the iconic 2011 Gotye hit ‘Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra)' has become a crowd favourite over the past year, having played a starring role in FISHER and Chris Lake's record-breaking Coachella set and becoming a TikTok sensation ever since, with 5 million views and 100K likes.

A surefire crowd pleaser, ‘Somebody (2024)' lays down an uptempo groove helmed by a heavy synth bassline, teasing the legendary lead melody before a huge drop for the beloved chorus. The track sees FISHER and Chris Lake continuing their fruitful collaboration, having recently announced their Under Construction show will be headlining Ultra (Miami) & Parklife in summer 2024, following spectacular sets at Coachella and Hollywood Boulevard last year.

Gotye's wildly successful 2011 classic ‘Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra)' is well overdue its 2024 cultural revival. It topped the charts in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as 25 other official charts, and has been a cult favourite ever since its release, racking up 8 billion global streams.

Known for his wild sense of humour and energetic DJing style, FISHER first burst onto the electronic scene with tracks ‘Stop It' and ‘Ya Kidding' and has since become one of the scene's most in-demand talents. He then dropped ‘Losing It', his breakout track that earned him his first Grammy nomination.

Fast-forward to 2023 and the track has now amassed well over half a billion streams - cementing its status as one of the biggest dance records of the decade in the process. FISHER is on a roll, recently releasing records such as ‘Yeah The Girls' and ‘Take It Off', the mega dance hit with AATIG, as well as recently completing residencies at Hi Ibiza and TAO Vegas, headlining Outside Lands and We Are FSTVL, and curating his first festival TRIIP in Malta, featuring Claptone, Eats Everything, Loco Dice and many more.

British producer/DJ Chris Lake has cemented his status as one of dance music's most compelling and massively successful artists, with combined global streams of his songs surpassing one billion. Since making his breakthrough with a string of #1 singles in the late 2000s, the Grammy Award nominated musician has toured the globe, bringing his explosive DJ set to virtually every major music festival. Founder of the pioneering record label Black Book Records, Lake has helped launch the careers of Cloonee, Miane, HoneyLuv, Mochakk and numerous other rising artists.

Sante Sansone, Italian DJ and producer, is one of the most sough after artists in Europe in the Underground Minimal and Tech House scene thanks to his innovative and unique grooves. His tracks were released on labels such as Solid Grooves Raw, Kaluki, Muse, Revival, Hell Bent, Saved and Hot Trax. His records have received costly support from artists such as Michael Bibi, Marco Carola, Fisher, Josheph Capriati, Paco Osuna and The Martinez Brothers.

Already a fan favourite, ‘Somebody (2024)' brings three major DJ talents together for an all-time crowd pleaser that's sure to ignite festival crowds this summer.