Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Gothic-Folk Duo Charming Disaster Are Releasing Their Fifth Album

Gothic-Folk Duo Charming Disaster Are Releasing Their Fifth Album

The album will be out on March 3, 2023.

Jan. 04, 2023  

Brooklyn-based goth-folk duo Charming Disaster's upcoming fifth album Super Natural History is a musical cabinet of curiosities, featuring songs inspired by both the natural world and the metaphysical realm; the cover art itself is composed of curios and oddities collected on their travels or gifted to them by fans.

The album was produced by band members Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris, half the tracks recorded at Figure 8 in Brooklyn, NY, the rest at Tonal Park in Takoma Park, MD with the very last song being a home recording. Super Natural History will be released on CD, as a 12-inch colored vinyl LP and on all digital platforms on March 3, 2023.

The duo's latest release unites the worlds of magic and science with ten songs that explore subjects like witchcraft, monsters, and the underworld alongside bats, plants, poisons, and parasites. Super Natural History is an alchemical experiment of sorts-magic and science may seem like contradictory concepts, but for Charming Disaster they are opposite sides of the same coin: alternate ways to see the world and consider its mysteries.

The album features an array of talented collaborators. Four tracks were recorded in 2021 at Figure 8 in Brooklyn, NY engineered by Hillary Johnson with bassist Bob Smith and drummer Rob Garcia joining Bisker and Morris who provided their trademark interlocking vocal harmonies, guitar, and ukulele. Five songs were tracked at Tonal Park in Takoma Park, MD with longtime Charming Disaster collaborator, Don Godwin contributing bass, drums, and horns as well as engineering and mixing. Charming Disaster cut the final track at home by themselves, in a nod to 2022's Our Lady of Radium, which they had to record in isolation due to the COVID pandemic.

In conjunction with Super Natural History, Charming Disaster is releasing an "oracle deck" of cards similar to a Tarot deck. The duo has long used Tarot cards to determine the course of their live performances to introduce an element of chance.

The Charming Disaster Oracle Deck features cards with original illustrations inspired by each of the 60 songs Charming Disaster has released to date commissioned from more than two dozen artists. The limited-edition deck is intended for use in cartomancy or as a visual interpretation of Charming Disaster's music.

Charming Disaster was formed by Bisker and Morris in 2012, inspired by the gothic humor of Edward Gorey and Tim Burton, the murder ballads of the American Folk tradition, and the dramatic flair of the cabaret. Together the duo write songs that tell stories, using two voices to explore dark narratives and characters with a playfully macabre sensibility.

On their critically acclaimed albums Love, Crime & Other Trouble (2015), Cautionary Tales (2017), and SPELLS + RITUALS (2019), Charming Disaster explored death, crime, myth, magic, folklore, and the occult. On their last album, Our Lady of Radium (2022), they turned their attention to science and explored the life and discoveries of pioneering scientist Marie Curie.

In their live performances, they combine vocal harmonies and clever lyrics with ukulele, guitar, and virtuosic foot percussion, drawing listeners into a haunting, offbeat universe of paranormal romance, con artists, and ancient gods, playing out against a backdrop of nightclubs, car chases, circus tents, the afterlife, and beyond with great theatricality.

Charming Disaster's music has been featured on the spooky hit podcast Welcome to Night Vale. They have opened for legendary cello-rock ensemble Rasputina, Goth icon Voltaire, Amanda Palmer's punk cabaret duo The Dresden Dolls.

Their concerts have captivated audiences across the United States. They have appeared alongside storytellers, comedians, fire eaters, puppets, burlesque artists, poets, and circus performers. Recent appearances have included Joe's Pub in Manhattan, Brooklyn's historic Green-Wood Cemetery, the Rochester Fringe Festival, Philadelphia's Science History Institute, the Edgar Allan Poe Museum in Richmond, VA, Cleveland's Wizbang Circus Theatre, and the Coney Island Sideshow stage as well as sundry bars, art galleries, bookstores and libraries.



T. Graham Brown Welcomes Billy Dean As His Guest On SiriusXM Photo
T. Graham Brown Welcomes Billy Dean As His Guest On SiriusXM
T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new episodes for January, starting Wednesday, January 4 at 10/9c PM, featuring an interview with Billy Dean. LIVE WIRE is a one-hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown's closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life.
The Royal Arctic Institute Releasing Mini-Album of Post-Rock Instrumentals Photo
The Royal Arctic Institute Releasing Mini-Album of Post-Rock Instrumentals
The band includes drummer Lyle Hysen (Das Damen, Arthur Lee, The Misguided), guitarists John Leon (Roky Erickson, Summer Wardrobe, Abra Moore) and Lynn Wright (And The Wiremen, Bee And Flower, Shilpa Ray), bassist David Motamed (Das Damen, Two Dollar Guitar, Arthur Lee, Townes Van Zandt), and keyboardist Carl Baggaley (Headbrain, Gramercy Arms). 
ATTLAS and Richard Walters Unveil New Single Nothing Permanent Photo
ATTLAS and Richard Walters Unveil New Single 'Nothing Permanent'
After making their debut in November 2022, Sun Lo, the electronica project from ATTLAS and Richard Walters make a grand return with new single “Nothing Permanent.” Picking up where “Factory Gates” left off, listeners are greeted with feathery synths and Walters’ epic vocals that give way to lush rolling arpeggios.
Combustion 96 Captivate on New Single On The Line Photo
Combustion 96 Captivate on New Single 'On The Line'
Starting the new year off strong, anonymous project Combustion 96 has released its new single “On The Line” featuring Threat Signal vocalist Jon Howard. “On The Line” was written by Combustion 96, Jon Howard, and Philip Näslund. The track was produced by Combustion 96 and Philip Näslund and mixed and mastered by Kristoffer Folin/Purple Skull Music.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Danielle Brooks Tried to Get Her Daughter In THE COLOR PURPLE Movie MusicalVIDEO: Danielle Brooks Tried to Get Her Daughter In THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
January 4, 2023

Danielle Brooks appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring in The Piano Lesson and filming the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple. During the interview, Brooks revealed that she tried to get her daughter to film a scene in The Color Purple movie but it ended up being an 'epic fail.' Watch the video now!
Hersey Records to Release the First Installment of The Richter Scale Spirio Piano ProjectHersey Records to Release the First Installment of The Richter Scale Spirio Piano Project
January 4, 2023

The recording by Berlin-based techno producer/musician Khan of Finland, Boris Bergmann and Ji Liu. The Richter Scale Premixes is the first of three releases from The Richter Project. The Richter Project is centred on the upcoming recording of Boris Bergmann’s, The Richter Scale, an hour long contemporary classical piano composition by Ji Liu.
The Prog Collective Kick off 2023 With New Full Length AlbumThe Prog Collective Kick off 2023 With New Full Length Album
January 4, 2023

The band continues to break new musical ground under the guidance of producer/musician/songwriter guru Billy Sherwood. Sherwood is supported by a host of some of the most superb rock musicians around including vocalists James LaBrie and Graham Bonnet, guitarists Steve Morse and Steve Stevens as well as keyboardists Jordan Rudess and Geoff Downes.
SOMEBODY'S CHILD Shares New Single 'I Need Ya'SOMEBODY'S CHILD Shares New Single 'I Need Ya'
January 4, 2023

“I Need Ya” follows previous singles “We Could Start A War,” “Sell Out,” and “Broken Record.” It was recorded at East London’s Hackney Road Studios with the producer Mikko Gordon (The Smile, Gaz Coombes, Thom Yorke). This month Somebody’s Child embark on a world-wide tour. Check out the list of tour dates now!
Photos: THE VIEW Co-Hosts Reunite to Honor Barbara WaltersPhotos: THE VIEW Co-Hosts Reunite to Honor Barbara Walters
January 4, 2023

The episode featured The View's current panel, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Original co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos, Star Jones, and Meredith Vieira appeared. Sherri Shepherd, Elizabeth Hasselback and Lisa Ling joined the ladies. Rosie O'Donnell revealed why she was not present. Check out photos!
share