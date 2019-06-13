GothBoiClique's Cold Hart Premieres HOT PINK LIGHTER, Debut Album Due 7/12

Vocalist, songwriter and producer Cold Hart's debut album, Good Morning Cruel World, is due July 12 on GothBoiClique Records. Produced entirely by YAWNS-a fellow GBC member and former producer and DJ for Lil Peep-the album combines melodic elements of post-punk and hip-hop.

Cold Hart is also unveiling a new single, "Hot Pink Lighter," today-listen here. Previous album singles include "Nick Cave In" and "Eyes," which Elevator calls "spectacular" while Clash praises, "YAWNS is doing so much to expand the boundaries of what GBC music can sound like."

Cold Hart recently wrapped a sold-out European tour with members of GothBoiClique. Additional headline North American dates are set for this summer, including performances atLollapalooza, Mad Decent Block Party and more. See below for a full list of dates and purchase tickets here.

Cold Hart is Jerick "Jay" Quilisadio. Born and raised in Long Beach, California, Cold Hart grew up in the skate scene listening to Nick Cave, The Cure and Chief Keef. As a teenager he taught himself guitar and FL Studio and started producing, eventually leading him to help co-found the internet-born collective GothBoiClique in 2014. It was Cold Hart who officially titled the group after sending a beat of the same name to fellow co-founder Wicca Phase Springs Eternal.

In 2015, Cold Hart began to release a slew of singles and vocal mixtapes including OC Season 1 and 2 and Downer, which helped surpass his distinction as solely a producer. In 2018, Cold Hart strayed away from sampling entirely on his acclaimed EP Wish Me Well, opting instead to incorporate live instrumentation with YAWNS. Good Morning Cruel World finds Cold Hart further evolving his newfound sound.

GothBoiClique rose to prominence in 2016 with their unprecedented marriage of emo and rap; blending indie, alternative, and pop-punk samples with hip-hop stylings. Themes of vulnerability and heartbreak are omnipresent in their lyrics, allowing GothBoiClique to resonate with tens of thousands of their cult-like fans. Sitting at ten artists, GothBoiClique's official roster includes Lil Tracy, Cold Hart, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Horse Head, Mackned, Yawns, fish narc, JPDreamthug, Doves and the late Lil Peep.

COLD HART-GOOD MORNING CRUEL WORLD

1. Hot Pink Lighter

2. EYES

3. 8 Days

4. Leo Szn

5. Love Again

6. My Somebody

7. Show It

8. Must Be Nice

9. Little Lamb

10. Silent Romantic

11. Nick Cave In

12. Baby Look At Us

LOVE GANG FOREVER TOUR

July 20-21 Foxborough, MA Mad Decent Block Party July 30 Detroit, MI El Club July 31 Chicago, IL Official Lollapalooza Aftershow August 1 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza August 2 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater August 3 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall August 5 Denver, CO Marquis Theater August 6 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court August 8 Seattle, WA CCT August 9 Vancouver, BC Fortune August 10 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater August 12 Oakland, CA The New Parish August 13 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver August 14 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room August 16 Anaheim, CA Chain Reaction August 17 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge August 19 Austin, TX Stubb's Indoor August 20 Dallas, TX Dada August 21 Houston, TX Warehouse Live August 22 New Orleans, LA The Parish August 24 Orlando, FL SoundBar August 25 Tampa, FL Crowbar August 27 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade Hell August 28 Durham, NC Local 506 August 30 Richmond, VA Canal Club August 31 College Park, MD MilkBoy September 1 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater September 4 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom September 5 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom September 7 Toronto, ON Hard Luck September 8 Buffalo, NY Rec Room

Cold Hart by Armen Djerrahian





