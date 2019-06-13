GothBoiClique's Cold Hart Premieres HOT PINK LIGHTER, Debut Album Due 7/12
Vocalist, songwriter and producer Cold Hart's debut album, Good Morning Cruel World, is due July 12 on GothBoiClique Records. Produced entirely by YAWNS-a fellow GBC member and former producer and DJ for Lil Peep-the album combines melodic elements of post-punk and hip-hop.
Cold Hart is also unveiling a new single, "Hot Pink Lighter," today-listen here. Previous album singles include "Nick Cave In" and "Eyes," which Elevator calls "spectacular" while Clash praises, "YAWNS is doing so much to expand the boundaries of what GBC music can sound like."
Cold Hart recently wrapped a sold-out European tour with members of GothBoiClique. Additional headline North American dates are set for this summer, including performances atLollapalooza, Mad Decent Block Party and more. See below for a full list of dates and purchase tickets here.
Cold Hart is Jerick "Jay" Quilisadio. Born and raised in Long Beach, California, Cold Hart grew up in the skate scene listening to Nick Cave, The Cure and Chief Keef. As a teenager he taught himself guitar and FL Studio and started producing, eventually leading him to help co-found the internet-born collective GothBoiClique in 2014. It was Cold Hart who officially titled the group after sending a beat of the same name to fellow co-founder Wicca Phase Springs Eternal.
In 2015, Cold Hart began to release a slew of singles and vocal mixtapes including OC Season 1 and 2 and Downer, which helped surpass his distinction as solely a producer. In 2018, Cold Hart strayed away from sampling entirely on his acclaimed EP Wish Me Well, opting instead to incorporate live instrumentation with YAWNS. Good Morning Cruel World finds Cold Hart further evolving his newfound sound.
GothBoiClique rose to prominence in 2016 with their unprecedented marriage of emo and rap; blending indie, alternative, and pop-punk samples with hip-hop stylings. Themes of vulnerability and heartbreak are omnipresent in their lyrics, allowing GothBoiClique to resonate with tens of thousands of their cult-like fans. Sitting at ten artists, GothBoiClique's official roster includes Lil Tracy, Cold Hart, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Horse Head, Mackned, Yawns, fish narc, JPDreamthug, Doves and the late Lil Peep.
COLD HART-GOOD MORNING CRUEL WORLD
1. Hot Pink Lighter
2. EYES
3. 8 Days
4. Leo Szn
5. Love Again
6. My Somebody
7. Show It
8. Must Be Nice
9. Little Lamb
10. Silent Romantic
11. Nick Cave In
12. Baby Look At Us
LOVE GANG FOREVER TOUR
|
July 20-21
|
Foxborough, MA
|
Mad Decent Block Party
|
July 30
|
Detroit, MI
|
El Club
|
July 31
|
Chicago, IL
|
Official Lollapalooza Aftershow
|
August 1
|
Chicago, IL
|
Lollapalooza
|
August 2
|
Lawrence, KS
|
Granada Theater
|
August 3
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Amsterdam Bar & Hall
|
August 5
|
Denver, CO
|
Marquis Theater
|
August 6
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Kilby Court
|
August 8
|
Seattle, WA
|
CCT
|
August 9
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Fortune
|
August 10
|
Portland, OR
|
Hawthorne Theater
|
August 12
|
Oakland, CA
|
The New Parish
|
August 13
|
Sacramento, CA
|
Holy Diver
|
August 14
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Lodge Room
|
August 16
|
Anaheim, CA
|
Chain Reaction
|
August 17
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Rebel Lounge
|
August 19
|
Austin, TX
|
Stubb's Indoor
|
August 20
|
Dallas, TX
|
Dada
|
August 21
|
Houston, TX
|
Warehouse Live
|
August 22
|
New Orleans, LA
|
The Parish
|
August 24
|
Orlando, FL
|
SoundBar
|
August 25
|
Tampa, FL
|
Crowbar
|
August 27
|
Atlanta, GA
|
The Masquerade Hell
|
August 28
|
Durham, NC
|
Local 506
|
August 30
|
Richmond, VA
|
Canal Club
|
August 31
|
College Park, MD
|
MilkBoy
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
Rex Theater
|
Hamden, CT
|
Space Ballroom
|
New York, NY
|
Bowery Ballroom
|
Toronto, ON
|
Hard Luck
|
Buffalo, NY
|
Rec Room
|
Cold Hart by Armen Djerrahian