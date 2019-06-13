GothBoiClique's Cold Hart Premieres HOT PINK LIGHTER, Debut Album Due 7/12

Jun. 13, 2019  
GothBoiClique's Cold Hart Premieres HOT PINK LIGHTER, Debut Album Due 7/12

Vocalist, songwriter and producer Cold Hart's debut album, Good Morning Cruel World, is due July 12 on GothBoiClique Records. Produced entirely by YAWNS-a fellow GBC member and former producer and DJ for Lil Peep-the album combines melodic elements of post-punk and hip-hop.

Cold Hart is also unveiling a new single, "Hot Pink Lighter," today-listen here. Previous album singles include "Nick Cave In" and "Eyes," which Elevator calls "spectacular" while Clash praises, "YAWNS is doing so much to expand the boundaries of what GBC music can sound like."

Cold Hart recently wrapped a sold-out European tour with members of GothBoiClique. Additional headline North American dates are set for this summer, including performances atLollapalooza, Mad Decent Block Party and more. See below for a full list of dates and purchase tickets here.

Cold Hart is Jerick "Jay" Quilisadio. Born and raised in Long Beach, California, Cold Hart grew up in the skate scene listening to Nick Cave, The Cure and Chief Keef. As a teenager he taught himself guitar and FL Studio and started producing, eventually leading him to help co-found the internet-born collective GothBoiClique in 2014. It was Cold Hart who officially titled the group after sending a beat of the same name to fellow co-founder Wicca Phase Springs Eternal.

In 2015, Cold Hart began to release a slew of singles and vocal mixtapes including OC Season 1 and 2 and Downer, which helped surpass his distinction as solely a producer. In 2018, Cold Hart strayed away from sampling entirely on his acclaimed EP Wish Me Well, opting instead to incorporate live instrumentation with YAWNS. Good Morning Cruel World finds Cold Hart further evolving his newfound sound.

GothBoiClique rose to prominence in 2016 with their unprecedented marriage of emo and rap; blending indie, alternative, and pop-punk samples with hip-hop stylings. Themes of vulnerability and heartbreak are omnipresent in their lyrics, allowing GothBoiClique to resonate with tens of thousands of their cult-like fans. Sitting at ten artists, GothBoiClique's official roster includes Lil Tracy, Cold Hart, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Horse Head, Mackned, Yawns, fish narc, JPDreamthug, Doves and the late Lil Peep.

COLD HART-GOOD MORNING CRUEL WORLD

1. Hot Pink Lighter

2. EYES

3. 8 Days

4. Leo Szn

5. Love Again

6. My Somebody

7. Show It

8. Must Be Nice

9. Little Lamb

10. Silent Romantic

11. Nick Cave In

12. Baby Look At Us

LOVE GANG FOREVER TOUR

July 20-21

Foxborough, MA

Mad Decent Block Party

July 30

Detroit, MI

El Club

July 31

Chicago, IL

Official Lollapalooza Aftershow

August 1

Chicago, IL

Lollapalooza

August 2

Lawrence, KS

Granada Theater

August 3

Minneapolis, MN

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

August 5

Denver, CO

Marquis Theater

August 6

Salt Lake City, UT

Kilby Court

August 8

Seattle, WA

CCT

August 9

Vancouver, BC

Fortune

August 10

Portland, OR

Hawthorne Theater

August 12

Oakland, CA

The New Parish

August 13

Sacramento, CA

Holy Diver

August 14

Los Angeles, CA

Lodge Room

August 16

Anaheim, CA

Chain Reaction

August 17

Phoenix, AZ

Rebel Lounge

August 19

Austin, TX

Stubb's Indoor

August 20

Dallas, TX

Dada

August 21

Houston, TX

Warehouse Live

August 22

New Orleans, LA

The Parish

August 24

Orlando, FL

SoundBar

August 25

Tampa, FL

Crowbar

August 27

Atlanta, GA

The Masquerade Hell

August 28

Durham, NC

Local 506

August 30

Richmond, VA

Canal Club

August 31

College Park, MD

MilkBoy

September 1

Pittsburgh, PA

Rex Theater

September 4

Hamden, CT

Space Ballroom

September 5

New York, NY

Bowery Ballroom

September 7

Toronto, ON

Hard Luck

September 8

Buffalo, NY

Rec Room

Cold Hart by Armen Djerrahian


Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Liam Gallagher Shares New Video For SHOCKWAVE
  • King Princess Premieres Video For CHEAP QUEEN
  • Emo Nite LA Announces Line Up for Webster Hall Takeover
  • Patrick Droney Signs With Warner Records, Shares New Video For STAND AND DELIVER
  • NMPA Announces New Songwriter Board Members At Annual Meeting
  • BLACK-EYED BLUES FEST Celebrates 20-Years Of Free Blues In Bushnell Park

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup