Gorgon City, Mike Skinner & More Join Hideout Festival Lineup

After a two year delay, Hideout Festival's monumental 10th Anniversary Edition gets a whole lot bigger with the full line-up now announced and a wave of incredible headliners added.

Now also playing from July 3rd to 7th 2022 will be Gorgon City, Mike Skinner, Paul Woolford, John Summit, Alan Fitzpatrick, Darius Syrossian, DJ Seinfeld, Maya Jane Coles, Denis Sulta, Doorly, Denney, Mall Grab, Mafalda, Adelphi Music Factory and many more on top of the first wave of names such as Camelphat, Sonny Fodera, Andy C, Jamie Jones, Jayda G, Eats Everything, Sherelle, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and loads more.

Flight packages from all over the UK and accommodation options in the nearest town, Novalja, are available, with festival tickets starting at £159 + BF and reservable for a £50 deposit here.

For nine festivals in the last 12 years, the gorgeous beaches of Croatia have been the scene of some very special musical memories thanks to Hideout. The festival was one of the first to be set up on Zrce Beach and since then has continually raised the bar each and every year. In 2022, the world-renowned Papaya, Aquarius, Noa, Kalypso and the intimate Euphoria will all host once more, with beach-side open-air dance floors, sun-soaked wooden terraces, next level production, lights and world-class sound all providing the irresistible details with uninterrupted views of the glistening Adriatic.

Musically, this year's event will be the biggest and best ever. All bases are covered from techno to house, tech to bass, drum & bass to disco and garage. There are plenty of returning favourites as well as break out new names in this latest wave of acts which includes a set from garage innovator Mike Skinner, the always electric Paul Woolford, techno kingpin Alan Fitzpatrick and house mainstays Mall Grab and Darius Syrossian.

DJ Seinfeld will bring his heartfelt and lofi sounds, Gorgon City offer a fresh take on house and Maya Jane Coles joins the dots between house, bass and tech in her own unique way. Add in NTS favourite and eclectic funk, disco, Latin and soul selector Mafalda, playful party dynamo Denis Sulta, plus more from Doorly, Emily Nash, Denney, Adelphi Music Factory, John Summit, Tarzsa, Metrik, Bou, Amyelle and more and you have another essential lineup.

These names are on top of the already announced delights of Camelphat, Sonny Fodera, Andy C, Jamie Jones, Jayda G, Eats Everything, Skream, Sam Divine, HAAi, Horse Meat Disco, Sherelle, Shy FX, TSHA, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and loads more.

Of course, this much anticipated return to sun-kissed dancing offers more than just music: the whole of Zrce Beach will become your playground with water sports, banana boats, jet skis, pedalos, the famous Bungee Jump, massages on the beach and plenty of rental options including quads, boats and pedalos in Novalja.

The final countdown is on, the party is in sight... secure your tickets now before it's too late.