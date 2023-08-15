Goose and LP Giobbi Unite for New Cross-Collaboration

Goose and LP Giobbi have united for a very special musical collaboration that sees them creating stunning new interpretations of each other’s songs. “Arrow (LP Giobbi Remix)” and “All I Need (Goose Reimagined)” premiere today at all DSPs and streaming services.

The unique musical alliance sees Goose and LP Giobbi displaying mutual respect and admiration for each other’s distinctive craft, putting their own spin on their favorite tracks from the other to create two completely new and exciting pieces of art.

Goose reimagines LP Giobbi’s “All I Need” – from her acclaimed 2023 debut album, Light Places (and not to be confused with their own song of the same name) – and delivers an instant dance-rock classic, putting their signature spin on the ethereal electronic original, with singer/guitarist Rick Mitarotonda’s vocals now at the forefront.

LP Giobbi, in turn, returns the favor with her remix of Goose’s horn-laden anthem, “Arrow” – from their breakthrough 2022 studio album, Dripfield – transforming the song’s island vibes into her own captivating brand of uplifting house.

“I’ve loved the idea of having our songs remixed for a long time,” says Mitarotonda. “It’s so cool to hear the way LP dissected, re-harmonized, and made ‘Arrow’ into a proper dance party. She’s amazing.”

“Goose is my favorite band to come out of the jam scene in a long time,” says LP Giobbi. “It is a true honor to get to work with this insanely talented group of folks. The through lines between the jam band and dance world continue to excite me and I’m so grateful Goose let me try my hand at one of my favorite tracks of theirs.”

ABOUT GOOSE

Goose made their remarkable debut in 2016 and quickly took flight, playing countless shows while steadily amassing a fervent fan following for their one-of-a-kind brand of rousing songcraft, fluid musicianship, and spirited improvisational performance. 2022 proved a career-defining year for the Connecticut-based rock quintet, highlighted by the release of their critically acclaimed third studio album, Dripfield.

Highlighted by such hypnotic tracks as “Arrow,” “Dripfield,” and “Hungersite,” the latter of which spent multiple weeks among the top 10 at Triple A radio outlets nationwide, Dripfield proved a phenomenon, debuting at #2 on Billboard’s “Top New Artist Albums” chart amidst critical applause from such national outlets as Rolling Stone, which hailed the album as “both sweet headphone ear candy and the foundation for a perfect live peak.”

Goose celebrated Dripfield with a seemingly infinite tour schedule that included sold-out headline shows at such world-renowned venues at Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and New York City’s hallowed Radio City Music Hall and show-stealing appearances at such festivals as Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Newport Folk Festival, Electric Forest, and Dead & Company’s annual Playing In The Sand in Riviera Cancun, MX.

Further highlights included a sold-out eight-show co-headline run alongside Trey Anastasio Band, inaugural TV performances on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS Saturday Morning, and much more.

Goose is: Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Ben Atkind (drums), and Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums).

ABOUT LP GIOBBI

LP Giobbi is a DJ, producer, pianist, and activist who is quickly rising to superstar status, earning over 150M streams across platforms and hotly tipped as Spotify’s EQUAL Ambassador, Spotify RADAR’s Artist to Watch, Amazon’s Artists to Watch and TIDAL’s Artist to Watch 2023.

Since emerging in the dance scene in 2018, she has performed her “one-woman jam band” DJ sets blending her decks with her live piano plus sampler at high-profile festivals including Coachella, EDC, Lollapalooza, and Tomorrowland. Earlier this summer, she played a handful of sold-out Dead & Company afterparties for the band’s final tour. LP's “Dead House” set is based in house music but with reimagined Grateful Dead songs looping throughout the set.

Wanting to change the statistic that only 2% of producers are women, she has provided thousands of female and gender-expansive individuals access to production workshops, online courses, and scholarship programs for LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC creators with her nonprofit FEMME HOUSE. In January 2023, she shared an official remix album of Jerry Garcia’s 1972 solo debut album, Garcia, remixing the album in its entirety. On May 12, 2023, LP Giobbi released her long-awaited debut album, Light Places, via Ninja Tune's Counter Records.

GOOSE - ON TOUR 2023

SEPTEMBER

15 – Buffalo, NY – Borderland Music Festival †

16 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

17 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre (SOLD OUT)

20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

22 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

23 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion

24 – Redmond, OR – Cascade Equinox Festival †

25 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

26 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

29 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

30 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Fest †

OCTOBER

1 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

3 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater

5 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

6 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

26-29 – Live Oak, FL – Suwanee Hulaween †

NOVEMBER

3 – Paris, FR – Le Trabendo

4 – Cologne, DE – Luxor (SOLD OUT)

7 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg (SOLD OUT)

9 – Copenhagen, DK – Hotel Cecil (SOLD OUT)

11 – Berlin, DE – Gretchen (SOLD OUT)

13 – Brussels, BE – AB Club (SOLD OUT)

15 – Glasgow, UK – Baad

16 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 2

18 — Bristol, UK – Thekla (SOLD OUT)

19 — London, UK – Electric Ballroom

20 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

DECEMBER

8 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

9 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

† Festival Appearance

LP GIOBBI - ON TOUR 2023

AUGUST

18 – Nashville, TN – Deep Tropics Music Art & Style Festival 2023

18 – Nashville, TN – Deep Tropics Afterparty @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

26 – Ibiza, Spain – Amnesia

27 – Daresbury, UK – Creamfields North

SEPTEMBER

9 – New York, NY – Dreamland Pride

16 – Istanbul, Turkey – Klein Phönix Park

20 – Ibiza, Spain – Pacha

22 – Bentonville, AR – Format Festival

22-24 – Redmond, OR – Cascade Equinox Festival (Dead House)

23-24 – San Diego, CA – CRSSD Festival

30 – Amarillo, TX – Hoodoo Mural Festival

NOVEMBER

17 – Washington, DC – Soundcheck

18 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center

JANUARY 2024

24-28 – Miami, FL – Groove Cruise