Goose Rocks the Greek Theatre With Lucius and Jason Hann

Last night, Connecticut rock band Goose made their second headlining appearance in Los Angeles, performing at the historic Greek Theatre. The concert capped off a special week for the quintet that included their inaugural sold-out performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and the announcement of a nine-date arena tour with Trey Anastasio Band.

During the first set at the Greek, Goose was joined by Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of indie quartet Lucius for a two-song sit-in: Peter Gabriel's "In Your Eyes" (LTP 7/9/21 @ Sculpture Park-Denver, CO - 80 Shows) and original song, "Slow Ready." The performance marked the second collaboration between the groups, having previously teamed up at Newport Folk Festival in July 2022.

Following an exploratory four-song second set, Goose invited String Cheese Incident percussionist Jason Hann to the stage to close the show, diving into a rousing rendition of fan-favorite "Hot Tea."

Goose concludes their massive summer tour with four performances this week, highlighted by appearances at Port Townsend, WA's Thing Festival, and Bridgeview, IL's Sacred Rose. Tickets for all remaining summer tour dates are on sale now here.

GOOSE - 8/21/22 - THE GREEK THEATRE - LOS ANGELES, CA

Set 1:

California Magic, Echo of a Rose(1), Rockdale, A Western Sun, Pancakes, In Your Eyes.(2), Slow Ready (2).

Set 2:

Madhuvan, Borne>Hungersite>Dripfield

Encore:

Hot Tea (3)

(1) Uptempo Version

(2) with Lucius- Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig

(3) with Jason Hann from SCI