Goose Releases Title Track from New Album 'Dripfield'

Blink once and you may miss GOOSE fly by. These days, that's how it seems. Owing much of their success to an exponentially expanding fan base, steady creative output, and a collective commitment to pushing themselves to constantly improve, Goose has flourished over the last few years, emerging as one of the premier bands working today.

Now the Connecticut rock group is proud to announce the release of their third studio album, DRIPFIELD. Out on June 24, the album is a 10-track LP that explores the details of their incredible journey.

"Dripfield," the album's titular single, is an ode to unbridled creativity. A sonic departure from the band's stylistic roots, the tune combines arpeggiated synths and otherworldly vocals with a thunderous rhythm section. An equally experimental music video, the band's second collaboration with director Dylan Hahn, accompanies the release. Shot over the course of three days in the Mojave Desert, the clip is a visual companion piece to the band's recently released video for their song "Borne."

"The underlying idea of Dripfield is that of saturation," adds Mitarotonda. "Imagine a piece of earth - it's kind of like the water level rising and seeping up to the top. It's a metaphor for the creativity we have inside of us. I'm not sure what pulls it out of us - maybe it's our subconscious."

"To me, every music video project is a new task of understanding the artist, and finding what I think is the best visual interpretation for them and their music," says Hahn. "Collaborating with Goose, learning their unique humor and energy, and involving it in the story narrative was a rewarding part of the process."

Produced and engineered by D. James Goodwin at The ISOKON in Woodstock, NY, DRIPFIELD is the band's first full-length album completed exclusively with an outside producer. Known for his unconventional recording style and eclectic equipment collection, Goodwin guided Goose through an entirely new process to album creation.

Watch the new music video here:

