Goose Announce New Drummer & Summer Tour Dates

Public on-sales are set to begin Friday, February 16 at 10am (local).

Feb. 06, 2024

Connecticut-based rock quintet Goose announce the addition of new drummer Cotter Ellis. Ellis will join the band beginning at Solshine Festival over Memorial Day weekend prior to their summer headline tour which gets underway June 4-5 with a two-night stand at St. Louis, MO's The Factory and continuing through a special homecoming show at New Haven, CT's Westville Music Bowl on June 30.

Highlights include a three-night run at Atlanta, GA's historic Fox Theatre (June 20-22), two-night stands at Greenwood Village, Colorado's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre (June 7-8) and Portland, ME's Thompson's Point (June 25-26), and shows at such famed venues as Forest Hills, NY's Forest Hills Stadium (June 29). Additional dates will be announced soon.

A ticket pre-sale lottery for all newly announced dates begins today at 12 noon (ET) and will continue through Saturday, February 10, at 5pm ET. VIP and Travel Package pre-sales begin Wednesday, February 7 at 10 am (local). Lottery winners will be charged and notified via email by the evening of Thursday, February 15. Public on-sales are set to begin Friday, February 16 at 10am (local).

For more information, please visit www.goosetheband.com/tour. One dollar for each ticket sold will be donated to Greenpeace, a global network of independent campaigning organizations that is committed to transforming the country's unjust social, environmental, and economic systems from the ground up to address the climate crisis, safeguard our planet for future generations, advance racial justice, and build an economy that puts people over profits.

Today, Goose released Ted Tapes 2024, an album comprised of instrumental improvisations captured during Ellis's auditions on drums. Ted Tapes 2024 is available now.

“I first saw Cotter play with his band Swimmer at Nectar's some years ago,” says Rick Mitarotonda. “I was sitting solo at one of the bar tables right in front of the stage with the PA ripping. The set was awesome, they're all fantastic players and I was taken with the buoyant energy and how much fun they were having. Something had me glued to the drums though. His pocket and feel were gripping. He really told a story with his playing that night. It was an experience that always stuck with me. 

“These Ted Tapes tracks are improvisational moments from the first few sessions with Cotter, recorded solely for the purpose of reference, not intended for any kind of release. The instruments and microphones were rigged up quickly, and the playing was raw and free from any expectations.

The first track, “Leo,” is the opening pick up jam from the first session, the first notes ever played together. There were some consistent threads we all felt in the room throughout these early sessions; ease of communication, freely flowing ideas, and a feeling of effortlessness moving through different zones. We experienced a patience that allowed all of our personalities to come out and energy to well up in new ways. It feels like a door just beginning to open. We couldn't be more stoked for what's to come.”

“I've known Cotter for over 10 years,”  continues Peter Anspach. “Our two bands Great Blue and Swimmer were coming up in the scene at the same time and played countless shows together. At one particular gig, I told Cotter, ‘Hey man, I would love to play in a band with you someday.' I couldn't be more excited for that day to have finally come. He has always been an inspirational musician for me. From his deep pocket and feel to his hilarious antics, I've always seen him as a stand-out person and look forward to having him as a bandmate. Getting to play and hang with him during this process has been enlightening.

He has already brought so much energy and depth to the music, I can't wait to share it with our entire Goose family. Playing with him feels effortless and allows for deep relaxation in which to explore improvisationally. I am so proud of the recordings we have captured so far. They demonstrate so many different styles and really have inspired me over the last month as we have put the album together. I really hope everyone enjoys that journey as much as we did. We can't wait for the first shows back.” 

Goose will also headline an array of upcoming festivals, including Chillicothe, IL's Summer Camp Presents Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie (May 24-26) and Swanzey, NH's Northlands Music & Arts Festival (June 14-15). For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit www.goosetheband.com/tour.

GOOSE - TOUR 2024

MAY

24-26 – Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Presents Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie †

JUNE

4 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

5 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

7 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

8 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

10 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse

11 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland 

12 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

14 – Swanzey, NH – Northlands Music & Arts Festival (Two Sets) †

15 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

16 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

18 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

20 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

21 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

22 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

23 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

25 – Portland, ME – Thompson's Point

26 – Portland, ME – Thompson's Point

28 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center

29 – New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

30 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

† Festival Appearance

ABOUT GOOSE:

Goose released their debut album in 2016 and quickly took flight, playing countless shows while steadily amassing a fervent fan following for their unique brand of irresistible songcraft, fluid musicianship, and spirited improvisational performance. 2022 proved a career-defining year for the Connecticut-based quintet with their critically acclaimed third studio album, Dripfield.

Fueled by such hypnotic tracks as “Hungersite” (which spent multiple weeks among the top 10 at Triple A radio outlets nationwide), the album proved a phenomenon, debuting at #2 on Billboard's “Top New Artist Albums” chart amidst critical applause from such national outlets as Rolling Stone, which hailed it as “both sweet headphone ear candy and the foundation for a perfect live peak.”

Known for their exuberant grooves and incendiary bursts of musical exploration, Goose has spent much of the past decade on a seemingly infinite tour schedule that includes sold-out headline shows at such renowned venues as Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nashville, TN's Ryman Auditorium, and New York City's hallowed Radio City Music Hall; a sold-out co-headline run alongside Trey Anastasio Band; a sold-out EU/UK headline tour, and show-stealing appearances at such festivals as Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Newport Folk Festival, Electric Forest, and Dead & Company's Playing In The Sand in Riviera Cancun, MX.

Recent highlights also include a sold-out, five-night run at Port Chester, NY's historic Capitol Theater and 2023's 10th annual Goosemas holiday celebration at Hampton, VA's famed Hampton Coliseum, as well as TV performances on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and CBS Saturday Morning.

Goose are: Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass),  Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums), Cotter Ellis (drums).

Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk




