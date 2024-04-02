Goose Add More Headlining Tour Dates For 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Connecticut-based rock quintet Goose have announced more headlining tour dates in 2024. The newly announced run begins at Holmdel, NJ's PNC Bank Art Center on September 1, and continues through the 28th, ending at the Frost Amphitheater in Stanford, CA. The band recently confirmed a summer headline tour and are about to embark on their first shows with new drummer Cotter Ellis, taking place over four nights at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre, April 7 - 10.

The band will then perform at Solshine Festival over Memorial Day weekend prior to the summer headline tour which gets underway June 4-5 with a two-night stand at St. Louis, MO's The Factory and continuing through a special homecoming show at New Haven, CT's Westville Music Bowl on June 30. Highlights include a three-night run at Atlanta, GA's historic Fox Theatre (June 20-22), two-night stands at Greenwood Village, Colorado's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre (June 7-8) and Portland, ME's Thompson's Point (June 25-26), and shows at such famed venues as Forest Hills, NY's Forest Hills Stadium (June 29). Additional dates will be announced soon.

The September tour ticket pre-sale lottery for all newly announced dates begins today at 12 noon (ET) and will continue through Sat April 6, at 5pm ET. VIP and Travel Package sales begin Wednesday, April 3 at 10 am (local). Lottery winners will be charged and notified via email by the evening of Thursday, April 11 at 5pm ET. Public on-sales are set to begin Friday, April 12 at 10am (local). For more information, please visit www.goosetheband.com/tour.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Greenpeace, a global network of independent campaigning organizations that is committed to transforming the country's unjust social, environmental, and economic systems from the ground up to address the climate crisis, safeguard our planet for future generations, advance racial justice, and build an economy that puts people over profits.

Goose will also headline an array of upcoming festivals, including Chillicothe, IL's Summer Camp Presents Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie (May 24-26) and Swanzey, NH's Northlands Music & Arts Festival (June 14-15). For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit www.goosetheband.com/tour.