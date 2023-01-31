Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Goose Add Additional Summer Tour Dates

All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 3 at 10 am (ET).

Jan. 31, 2023  

Connecticut-based rock quintet Goose has added additional headline dates to their summer schedule, including a show at Columbus, OH's KEMBA Live! On June 23, followed by a special Independence Day two-night stand at Asbury Park, NJ's Stone Pony Summer Stage (July 3-4), and a visit to Saratoga Springs, NY's venerable Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 7.

A Seated ticket request lottery for all newly announced shows begins today, January 31, at 12 noon (ET) at www.goosetheband.com/tour and will continue through Wednesday, February 1, at 5 pm (ET). Lottery winners will be notified via email before the start of venue presales, set to run Thursday, February 2 from 10 am-10 pm (ET) - Password: TUMBLE. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 3 at 10 am (ET). For more information, please visit www.goosetheband.com/tour.

In the meantime, Goose is currently poised to embark on their eagerly anticipated sold-out Spring Tour 2023, a five-week journey visiting 14 cities across the US beginning March 23 at Boston, MA's Roadrunner and then traversing the nation through late April.

The tour includes sold-out two-night stands at such iconic venues as Philadelphia, PA's The Met (March 24-25), Nashville, TN's Ryman Auditorium (March 31-April 1), Chicago, IL's The Salt Shed (April 14-15), Bozeman, MT's The Elm (April 18-19), Seattle, WA's The Paramount Theatre (April 22-23), and San Francisco, CA's The Warfield (April 27-28).

Goose - who recently lit up late-night TV with performances on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! - will precede the upcoming tour with a sold-out, five-night run at Port Chester, NY's historic Capitol Theater, set for March 8-12.

In addition, Goose will also be among the headline acts at an array of upcoming festivals and events, including Okeechobee, FL's Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival (March 2-5), New Orleans, LA's Daze Between New Orleans (performing on both May 2 and 3), Chillicothe, IL's Summer Camp Music Festival (May 26-28), Lexington, KY's Railbird Music Festival (June 4), Rothbury, MI's Electric Forest (June 22-25), Garrettsville, OH's Resonance Music and Arts Festival (June 29-July 1), and Floyd, VA's FloydFest (July 26-30). For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit here.

Earlier this month, Goose were among the stars performing at Dead & Company's annual Playing In The Sand in Riviera Cancun, MX where they were joined by the legendary Bob Weir for a once-in-a-lifetime rendition of the folk standard (by way of the Grateful Dead), "Peggy-O," streaming now on the official Goose YouTube channel.

In support of building a safer and more supportive music industry through access to quality mental health care providers, Goose will donate $1 from each tour ticket to Backline, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources. For more information, please visit backline.care.

Goose is: Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Ben Atkind (drums), and Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums).

GOOSE 2023 TOUR DATES

MARCH

2-5 - Okeechobee, FL - Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival †

8 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

9 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

10 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

11 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

12- Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

23 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)

24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met (SOLD OUT)

25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met (SOLD OUT)

26 - Cleveland, OH - Agora (SOLD OUT)

31 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

APRIL

1 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

2 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Co. (SOLD OUT)

13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)

14 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)

15 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)

16 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre (SOLD OUT)

18 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm (SOLD OUT)

19 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm (SOLD OUT)

21 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory (SOLD OUT)

22 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)

23 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)

25 - Eugene, OR - The McDonald Theatre (SOLD OUT)

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield (SOLD OUT)

28 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield (SOLD OUT)

29 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

MAY

2 - New Orleans, LA - Daze Between New Orleans †

3 - New Orleans, LA - Daze Between New Orleans †

26-28 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Music Festival †

JUNE

4 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Music Festival † (SOLD OUT)

22-25 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest † (SOLD OUT)

27 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

29-7/2 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival †

29-7/1 - Garrettsville, OH - Resonance Music and Arts Festival †

JULY

3 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

7 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

26-30 - Floyd, VA - FloydFest † (SOLD OUT)

† Festival Appearance



