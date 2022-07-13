Goon Shares New Single 'Emily Says'

Los Angeles indie rock quartet Goon released their final single "Emily Says" today, from the upcoming album Hour Of Green Evening, out this Friday, July 15.

Debuted on NYLON, who described the track as "a love song for realists," frontman Kenny Becker wrote "Emily Says" about his wife Emily Elkin, a brilliant cellist who currently plays in Angel Olsen's band and has played with Olivia Rodrigo, Halsey, Troye Sivan, Thee Oh Sees, Mikal Cronin and more.

"This song is about how her and I meeting each other was the most joyful thing to ever happen to both of us, but also didn't cure either of us from our anxieties or depression," he says. "I wanted to focus on the heart-wringing conflict between those two things."

﻿The video is reminiscent of the neighborhood where Becker grew up in San Diego, full of haunted suburban nostalgia that also permeates the record. It was shot in Sylmar, CA in LA band Draag's backyard, who Goon will be playing a show with alongside Wajatta (Reggie Watts & John Tejada) on September 2 at Lodge Room in Los Angeles.

Following "Ochre" & "Angelnumber 1210" championed by FADER, Stereogum, Consequence, American Songwriter, Under the Radar, IndieShuffle and beyond, the new track also features keys from Spoon's Alex Fischel, who plays throughout the record. It will be released as a special edition CD package featuring an obi strip and pressed on a limited run of red CDs via démodé recordings.

Goon began as Becker's Bandcamp solo project in 2015. Partisan Records released the band's first album Heaven is Humming, as well as EPs Happy Omen & Dusk of Punk, praised by NPR, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, BBC Radio, FADER, VICE, Los Angeles Times and more.

After several band members departed for other jobs, cities, and life experiences, Becker recruited a new band - Andy Polito on drums, Dillon Peralta on guitar, and Tamara Simons on bass - and set about recording a second LP, Hour of Green Evening, in Glendale, CA with producer and engineer Phil Hartunian and Alex Fischel from Spoon who plays piano & synth on the record.

Earning a reputation of being your favorite band's favorite band, Goon has collaborated with illuminati hotties & were invited to share stages with Lucy Dacus, Jean Dawson and Grandaddy. Reggie Watts, Shame, Grizzly Bear's Ed Droste and others have also been vocal supporters of the band. Earlier this year, Goon released a benefit EP in light of the Supreme Court's intent to strike down Roe v. Wade, featuring a cover of Pixies' "Snakes" (feat. illuminati hotties), raising over $1,000 for Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund.

The evolution of Goon has come to full fruition on Hour of Green Evening. It's the band's most complete statement, engaging all aspects of their sound to stunning effect. With lyrics that are emotive without being melodramatic & music that is artful without being pretentious, Becker approaches this album like his favorite impressionist painters (he also creates all the bands' art) - focusing on the emotional over the physical, a feeling over something tangible.

Becker also has sinus polyps impairing his ability to hear & smell, so he can only record during certain windows. Goon nevertheless builds lush worlds à la Radiohead & Boards of Canada - and sometimes real ones in the suburban-meets-nature themes of the album reminiscent of Arcade Fire's pivotal The Suburbs.

It's a record of melodic richness and finely textured production, slipping easily between heavy guitars and glimmering vocals, a fullness that comforts but never overwhelms. The songs have a melancholy to them, but they never succumb to hopelessness, knowing at the heart of the darkest night there is still light, goodness, and maybe even someone else there to help you wander through.

Listen to the new single here: