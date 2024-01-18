Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe

Make sure to stay nearby, as there will be lots more to come from Good Neighbours. 

By: Jan. 18, 2024

UK duo Good Neighbours release their stunning debut anthem “Home”, a heartfelt, confidently sensitive ode to friendship that charts an exciting course to come for the Londoners. “Darling, won't you take me home. Hoo-ooo-me…!”

Zane Lowe rang in the release with rave reviews and the coveted World First spotlight slot in his January 17th Apple Music show – “Another massive thing happening out of London… Good Neighbors. You cannot go wrong with a whistle hook. I love that.”

The band says “We wanted to write a song about the moment you hold a loved one after some time apart. It's such a small moment that has always sparked a visceral feeling for me. So we played with the idea of finding home within another human x”

Good Neighbours is a band born out of small towns and spare time. Scott and Oli have neighbouring studios at their building in East London, and first began making music for the project together out of the desire to make something positive and unpolished in a scene where most music felt quite mellow and intimate.

Over the course of 2023, they consistently began making music for the love of making music, and only midway through the year decided to create the band to release under. With an urge to rekindle the early 2000's scene of Passion Pit / MGMT etc, Good Neighbours nod to classic songwriting and raucous production, inspired by A24, friendship and a cinematic approach to music.

