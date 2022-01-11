Good Grief Debut First Single 'How Can I Help Falling in Love?'

There are some projects that honestly don't feel like work sometimes. Working on this debut album by Good Grief is one of those. I've know the band for a decade now, but I've known Will Fitzpatrick of Good Grief for what seems like a lifetime (but in a good way).

Before I knew Will had a band I knew of his writing at Clash Music, the Skinny, and endless other outlets, and he was my go to for helping bands get shows in Liverpool for ages. So sending this record out into the publicity and press void that is the freelance and staff journalist inbox isn't really work, it's me giving back to someone who's always been there to help out on the other end.

We've shared countless meals, I've crashed on his couch or floor on numerous UK tours, and we constantly send each other music recommendations online, so maybe take a minute and give this a listen. Will is a music lifer and it's good to put something back into the music community even if it's just a little time to check out something new. The band debuted the first single "How Can I Help Falling In Love?" off their upcoming debut album 'Shake Your Faith' at Austin Town Hall. RIYL: Sugar / Jawbreaker / Archers of Loaf / Superchunk / Eureka California.

Good things come to those who wait, and in the case of Liverpool's Good Grief, the wait was worth it. The band first appeared back in 2013 via a series of split 7"s and an excellent EP on Odd Box Records. HHBTM loved them, excitedly pairing them up for a split single with like-minded band Eureka California, who then brought them over for an American tour. So you can believe us when we say we're excited about the release of the band's long-awaited debut album Shake Your Faith, which comes out February 22nd on HHBTM (US) and Everything Sucks Music (UK/Europe).

Formed in 2012 by Liverpudlian guitarist/vocalist Will Fitzpatrick, bassist/vocalist Paul Abbott and drummer Matiss Dale, Good Grief released a handful of singles before real life took precedence and the band took a back seat in 2015. They never officially broke up, though, regrouping to play the occasional date, sometimes with big names like Wussy and Superchunk. Good Grief fully reactivated in 2018, and spent 2019 working on and off on what would become Shake Your Faith. They were all set to finish and release the album in 2020, but then...well, you know what happened.

"It's strange, recording in start-stop fashion," Fitzpatrick states. "Your self-belief ebbs and flows at the best of times, and it's not always easy to ride its waves, especially if you're not sure when you'll next be allowed into a confined space. In the end, I think the uncertainty in the air imbued our sessions with a tension that mirrors some of the record's themes appropriately. The sense of release at being able to return to the studio certainly helped as well; you can hear that especially in the coda to [penultimate track] 'Hatches', I think."

Shake Your Faith blasts the listener with a guitar rock that will sound quite inviting to fans of groups such as Superchunk, Sugar, and Jawbreaker. A little punk rock, a little indie rock, and a whole lot of fun. You'll rock out to songs influenced by everything from mental health, the New York school of poetry, the films of Akira Kurosawa, Seinfeld, novelist David Grossman, and the end of The Empire Strikes Back. Mostly, though, you'll hear heartfelt songs that revolve around questioning yourself and a general sense of dislocation. Shake Your Faith will rock your body while making you think about the bigger picture of life and everything in it.

"It's been a long road for us to get to this album, with real life, health and even a pandemic getting in the way at various points," Fitzpatrick says. "I'm just psyched people can finally wrap their ears around it."

Listen to the new single here: