Goo Goo Dolls to Drop Limited Edition Vinyl Release of 'Live In Buffalo'

On July 4, 2004, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls performed a legendary concert in their hometown of Buffalo, NY. Over 60,000 fans attended the show and braved a torrential downpour before and during the band's performance in front of City Hall.

The 19-song set included all their major hits including "Iris,” "Name” and "Slide" as well as a cover of Supertramps’ "Give A Little Bit.” Originally released in November 2004 as a DVD/CD combo, Live In Buffalo will be released on vinyl for the first time on Friday, June 21. Fans can pre-order the limited edition clear vinyl record HERE via Warner Records.

LIVE IN BUFFALO TRACKLIST

1) Big Machine

2) Naked

3) Slide

4) Think About Me

5) Smash

6) Tucked Away

7) Black Balloon

8) Dizzy

9) Name

10) Cuz You’re Gone

11) Sympathy

12) January Friend

13) Here Is Gone

14) What a Scene

15) Acoustic #3

16) Two Days in February

17) Broadway

18) Iris

19) Give a Little Bit

GOO GOO DOLLS LIVE

Saturday, June 15 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

Friday, June 21 - Joliet, IL - Taste Of Joliet

Saturday, June 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest 2024

Friday, June 28 - West Fargo, ND - Red River Valley Fair 2024

Wednesday, July 3 - Traverse City, MI - National Cherry Festival 2024

Friday, July 19 - Sarnia, Canada - Revelree Music Festival 2024

Saturday, July 20 - Brantford, Canada - Crewfest 2024

Saturday, July 27 - Kingsport, TN - Kingsport Fun Fest 2024

Friday, August 2 - Minneapolis, MN - Basilica Block Party 2024

Friday, August 9 - Washington, DC - Washington Town & Country Fair

Saturday, August 10 - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fair 2024

Friday, August 23 - Kennewick, WA - Benton Franklin Fair

Saturday, August 24 - Boise, ID - Albertsons Open Concert Series

Friday, August 30 - Huron, SD - South Dakota State Fair

Saturday, September 7 - Hutchinson, KS - Kansas State Fair

