Goo Goo Dolls to Drop Limited Edition Vinyl Release of 'Live In Buffalo'

The crystal clear vinyl will be available on June 21.
On July 4, 2004, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls performed a legendary concert in their hometown of Buffalo, NY. Over 60,000 fans attended the show and braved a torrential downpour before and during the band's performance in front of City Hall.
The 19-song set included all their major hits including "Iris,” "Name” and "Slide" as well as a cover of Supertramps’ "Give A Little Bit.” Originally released in November 2004 as a DVD/CD combo, Live In Buffalo will be released on vinyl for the first time on Friday, June 21. Fans can pre-order the limited edition clear vinyl record HERE via Warner Records.
1) Big Machine
2) Naked
3) Slide
4) Think About Me
5) Smash
6) Tucked Away
7) Black Balloon
8) Dizzy
9) Name
10) Cuz You’re Gone
11) Sympathy
12) January Friend
13) Here Is Gone
14) What a Scene
15) Acoustic #3
16) Two Days in February
17) Broadway
18) Iris
19) Give a Little Bit
Saturday, June 15 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse
Friday, June 21 - Joliet, IL - Taste Of Joliet
Saturday, June 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest 2024
Friday, June 28 - West Fargo, ND - Red River Valley Fair 2024
Wednesday, July 3 - Traverse City, MI - National Cherry Festival 2024
Friday, July 19 - Sarnia, Canada - Revelree Music Festival 2024
Saturday, July 20 - Brantford, Canada - Crewfest 2024
Saturday, July 27 - Kingsport, TN - Kingsport Fun Fest 2024
Friday, August 2 - Minneapolis, MN - Basilica Block Party 2024
Friday, August 9 - Washington, DC - Washington Town & Country Fair
Saturday, August 10 - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fair 2024
Friday, August 23 - Kennewick, WA - Benton Franklin Fair
Saturday, August 24 - Boise, ID - Albertsons Open Concert Series
Friday, August 30 - Huron, SD - South Dakota State Fair
Saturday, September 7 - Hutchinson, KS - Kansas State Fair
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos