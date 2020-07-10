Goo Goo Dolls' MIRACLE PILL (Deluxe Edition) Out Today

Today, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have released the deluxe edition of their acclaimed 12th studio record Miracle Pill via Warner Records. The special release features three never-before-heard tracks including "Just A Man", "The Right Track" and "Tonight, Together", as well as the smash title song "Miracle Pill" and the band's newest single "Fearless", an empowering anthem that's quickly rising at Hot AC radio. The album is available now via all digital streaming platforms HERE.

Goo Goo Dolls are also set to embark on a 2021 North American summer tour to perform songs from Miracle Pill, as well as other hits from across their iconic catalogue. Kicking off on July 22, 2021 in Boise, ID at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, the nation-wide tour will visit notable amphitheaters throughout the summer such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Ticket information can be found at the band's website HERE and a complete list of dates can be found below:

2021 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

6/19/21 - Del Mar, CA - San Diego County Fair Summer Concert Series

7/22/21 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

7/25/21 - Portland, OR - Edgefield

7/27/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

7/28/21 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater

7/30/21 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music Park

7/31/21 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre

8/2/21 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

8/4/21 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center At The Heights

8/5/21 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn At White River

8/6/21 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion At Northerly Island

8/8/21 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

8/9/21 - Toronto, OH - Budweiser Stage

8/11/21 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

8/12/21 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

8/14/21 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Pavilion

8/15/21 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

8/17/21 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap - Filene Center

8/18/21 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

8/20/21 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre

8/21/21 - Philadelphia, PA - MANN Center For The Performing Arts

8/22/21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/24/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

8/25/21 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

8/27/21 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/28/21 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

8/29/21 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

8/31/21 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre

9/1/21 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

9/5/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Initially released in September 2019, Miracle Pill remains as engaging and timely as ever. The album was described as "potentially the biggest Dolls album released to date [Planet Rock]", as well as one that "easily stands alongside the best of their career [PopMatters]." In addition to "Fearless" and "Miracle Pill," the record features numerous other instant-classics such as the stirring slow-burn "Autumn Leaves". With over 30 years together as a group, over 12 million albums sold, and 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC, Miracle Pill finds Goo Goo Dolls at the top of their game and in a league of their own among rock bands.



Last month, Goo Goo Dolls debuted their own "Live From Home" series on Youtube, a collection of six intimate live performance videos recorded and filmed remotely. Featuring stripped down renditions of hits spanning the band's storied career such as "So Alive," "Miracle Pill," "Slide," "Life's a Message," "Indestructible," and "Name," the entire series can be watched now HERE.

