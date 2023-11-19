Gonza and Sanchz Release Their New Single '787'

The premiere of "787" is accompanied by a spectacular official music video, shot in Caguas, Puerto Rico.

By: Nov. 19, 2023

Puerto Rico's rising star Gonza, in collaboration with the talented Sanchz, has released their new single "787" under the AP Global Music label. This piece is a bold fusion of classic reggaeton and the latest trends in urban genre, marking a milestone in Gonza's career for his artistic maturity and professionalism.

The track "787" is more than just a song; it's a statement of talent and versatility. Written by Gonza and Sanchz themselves, the single has been produced by Dilay and Kabba2flame, who have managed to capture the essence of both artists, creating a unique sound destined to resonate in the music scene.

The premiere of "787" is accompanied by a spectacular official music video, shot in Caguas, Puerto Rico. Directed by the visionary Seth Rivera, the video presents an intriguing, dark, and mysterious theme, culminating in a surprising ending. This visual not only complements the lyrics of "787" but also highlights the charismatic presence of Gonza and Sanchz in front of the camera, immersing the viewer in a world of mysticism and rhythm.

Watch the video for the single below!

The release of "787" is not just a step forward in the careers of these artists but also a new dawn in urban music, demonstrating that innovation and fidelity to the roots of reggaeton can coexist harmoniously. Gonza and Sanchz promise to take their followers on an unforgettable musical journey with this single.

The anticipation surrounding "787" is high, and there's no doubt that this single will quickly become a favorite among fans of the urban genre. With this release, Gonza and Sanchz celebrate their Puerto Rican heritage and set a new standard in contemporary urban music.



