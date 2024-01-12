Gonza and Raul Clyde Debut Single 'Kit Kat'

The single's launch is complemented by a captivating music video, highlighting the energetic performances of both artists.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 3 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 4 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE

Gonza and Raul Clyde Debut Single 'Kit Kat'

Marking an electrifying start to the year, Puerto Rican artist Gonza and Spanish urban performer Raúl Clyde join forces to release "Kit Kat", setting the stage as Gonza's inaugural release of the year and promising to be a distinguished addition to the international urban music scene.

Released under the esteemed AP Global Music label, "Kit Kat" is a product of the collaborative genius of Gonza and Raúl Clyde, with production helmed by industry luminary Carlos Mejía, known as "Came Beats". Their collective creativity ensures "Kit Kat" strikes a chord of authenticity and freshness within the urban genre.

The single's launch is complemented by a captivating music video, highlighting the energetic performances of both artists. Shot in the scenic city of Miami and directed by Gustavo Camacho, the video seeks to embody and convey the single's essence and rhythm through a compelling visual narrative.

Gonza, a prominent figure in the burgeoning wave of urban music, is celebrated for his storytelling prowess and artistic passion, rooted in a childhood enriched by musical influence.

With "Kit Kat", Gonza and Raúl Clyde are set to ascend the charts and captivate a global audience. This release not only underscores AP Global Music's commitment to fostering innovative and quality music but also highlights the skill and artistry of these musicians in the urban music industry.

"Kit Kat" is now available on all digital platforms, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in its unique rhythm and style.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Ariana Grande Drops New Single yes, and?: Be the First to Hear It Photo
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It

Ariana Grande has returned to music after a three year hiatus. 'yes, and?' is the lead single from Grande's upcoming seventh studio album. An album title and release date are being kept under wraps. Find out how to listen to the new single now!

2
Worriers Announce Tour Dates With Alkaline Trio & Drug Church Photo
Worriers Announce Tour Dates With Alkaline Trio & Drug Church

Worriers set North American February / March shows supporting Alkaline Trio on their Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs Tour. The tour will kick off on February 22 in Anaheim, CA at The House Of Blues and will include shows in Austin, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more.

3
Kleøpatra Retires Dubstep Alias & Mints New House Moniker Alexis Nikki Photo
Kleøpatra Retires Dubstep Alias & Mints New House Moniker 'Alexis Nikki'

Crafted with a profound sense of artistry, “One More Time” is a heartfelt odyssey, taking listeners on a journey through the heartache and nostalgia of post-breakup longing. Standing out as a masterpiece of storytelling, every beat and lyric is meticulously woven to capture the essence of lost love and the yearning for what once was.

4
Spacey Jane Share One Last Day Photo
Spacey Jane Share 'One Last Day'

An ode to overreacting, giving up on a good thing because you can't see the forest for the trees, the single is best played with the volume up and the windows down. The song is a perfect bookend to the widely successful ‘Here Comes Everybody' album campaign and a perfect time to close one door as the band readies their new album.

More Hot Stories For You

ROYEL OTIS Share New Single 'Velvet'ROYEL OTIS Share New Single 'Velvet'
Rising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner RecordsRising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner Records
Willi Carlisle Inspects The Bottom Of The Barrel With New Single 'Higher Lonesome'Willi Carlisle Inspects The Bottom Of The Barrel With New Single 'Higher Lonesome'
Video: IZ Shares New Video for 'Big Dreams'Video: IZ Shares New Video for 'Big Dreams'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL