Gonza and Raul Clyde Debut Single 'Kit Kat'

Marking an electrifying start to the year, Puerto Rican artist Gonza and Spanish urban performer Raúl Clyde join forces to release "Kit Kat", setting the stage as Gonza's inaugural release of the year and promising to be a distinguished addition to the international urban music scene.

Released under the esteemed AP Global Music label, "Kit Kat" is a product of the collaborative genius of Gonza and Raúl Clyde, with production helmed by industry luminary Carlos Mejía, known as "Came Beats". Their collective creativity ensures "Kit Kat" strikes a chord of authenticity and freshness within the urban genre.

The single's launch is complemented by a captivating music video, highlighting the energetic performances of both artists. Shot in the scenic city of Miami and directed by Gustavo Camacho, the video seeks to embody and convey the single's essence and rhythm through a compelling visual narrative.

Gonza, a prominent figure in the burgeoning wave of urban music, is celebrated for his storytelling prowess and artistic passion, rooted in a childhood enriched by musical influence.

With "Kit Kat", Gonza and Raúl Clyde are set to ascend the charts and captivate a global audience. This release not only underscores AP Global Music's commitment to fostering innovative and quality music but also highlights the skill and artistry of these musicians in the urban music industry.

"Kit Kat" is now available on all digital platforms, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in its unique rhythm and style.