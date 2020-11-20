Goldfinger Announces New Album 'Never Look Back'

Punk-rock icons Goldfinger have announced their highly anticipated album Never Look Back will be released December 4, 2020 via Big Noise. This release marks the official return of original guitarist Charlie Paulson to the band, joining John Feldmann, Mike Herrera, Philip Sneed and Nick Gross. Never Look Back is available to pre-order and pre-save today here.

Fans got an early taste of this forthcoming album with last month's release of "Wallflower", which can be streamed today below.

"'Wallflower' was the last song I wrote for our upcoming album," Feldmann shared in an exclusive interview with Alternative Press. "It's coming out later this year on my own label (Big Noise) and that just is a very full circle moment that I am so proud of."

Goldfinger formed in 1994 and has since been regarded as a contributor to the revitalization of ska music's popularity in the mid-1990s before leading the charge on the 2000's pop-punk movement. Outside of their music, Goldfinger has always been active and outspoken about a variety of political and social issues, especially animal rights.

Fans can stay tuned to Goldfinger's socials for more information very soon.

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles